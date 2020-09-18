A Greene County native was one of eight new physicians recently welcomed to Excela Health’s Latrobe Family Medicine Residency Program.
The new residents began their assignments July 1 and will alternate clinical rotations and office-based practice, while supporting the 24/7 coverage at Excela Health hospitals and broadening their understanding of the continuum of care.
Mather native Jessie Milliken, DO (Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine), was one of the eight physicians announced. With roots in rural Greene County, Milliken said he knows all too well the value of relationships that last a lifetime, like those between a patient and a family doctor.
In a release issued by Excela, Milliken said he will have his western Pennsylvania upbringing, schooling and residency training to thank for a career that points to community medicine.
A valedictorian of Jefferson-Morgan High School, Milliken studied biology and pre-med at Gannon University in Erie. During his undergraduate years, Milliken volunteered as a tutor for underprivileged students as well as learned fundamental medical techniques at Central Greene Pediatrics in Waynesburg during a summer student experience.
Milliken said he was a former patient in the same office growing up, which piqued his interest in medicine at an early age. This helped him realize his goal, he added, to become a family physician so he could help families grow, especially when taking care of families in rural areas.
Milliken remained in Erie for medical school at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM). He also worked for a year full-time at Arnot Ogden Medical Center just over the state line in Horseheads, NY, gaining experience in ambulatory medicine, pediatrics and more.
Milliken said he appreciates that Excela’s Family Medicine Residency also offers diverse opportunities and will allow him to engage more personally with patients over time, adding that his interests in hunting, fishing. kayaking and camping will help in building those relationships.
A member of the American Osteopathic Association, he is assigned to Excela Health Frick Family Medicine at Excela Square at Frick.
Established in 1974, the three-year Latrobe Family Medicine Residency Program – which is based at Excela Square at Latrobe, which serves as the program’s hub – is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) and affiliated with Jefferson Medical College of Thomas Jefferson Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University and the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Recognized by the National Committee for Quality Assurance at the highest level as a Patient-Centered Medical Home, the program is also the recipient of the DeWitt C. Baldwin, Jr. Sponsoring Institution Award given by the ACGME and Arnold P. Gold Foundation.
To learn more about the Latrobe Family Medicine Residency program, visit www.excelahealth.org/Careers/Family-Medicine-Residency.
