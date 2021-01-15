Greene County school districts have recently updated their plans for continuing their hybrid, remote or in-person learning models of instruction during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Carmichaels Area School District
District administration posted on Facebook Jan. 7 the decision was made to continue virtual learning through the remainder of January, because of rising COVID-19 numbers in the area.
“Our anticipated physical return to school, which will occur in the blended learning (hybrid) format, will begin on Monday, Feb. 1. This falls in line with the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s suggestion to return to blended, in-person education at the start of the second semester,” the post states.
“Until this time, students will continue their virtual learning by attending their scheduled Zoom/Google meetings, completing their assignments, and meeting virtually with their teachers for continued academic support,” the post continues. “As numbers start to decrease, we will hope to transition to four-day schedules, with a focus on an eventual full return.”
The post states that the district “will always put the health and safety of our students, teachers, and school community” at the center of its decision-making process.
The post said the district will continue to closely monitor all data regarding COVID-19 as it relates to both the school district and county and it will be through this data that students and staff will be able to return in person, “when it is deemed safe for all of our school community to do so.”
The district is currently looking at implementing in-person tutoring sessions in the upcoming weeks for students at all levels, including those who attend the Greene County Career and Technology Center. This, the district states, will provide an opportunity for students who are struggling to receive additional learning opportunities.
“A survey will be sent via email to gauge family interest regarding participation in this academic opportunity,” the post said. “A schedule will then be developed, and district transportation will be provided to families needing this resource.”
Students and their parents/guardians should continue to monitor the district’s social media platforms and its website, www.carmarea.org, for updated information.
Central Greene School District
District administration posted on Facebook that students will continue remote learning through and including Jan. 19, which had been necessitated by the recommendations of the state’s education and health departments “due to the impacts on our students, families and staff caused by the increase in community transmissions, along with the number of district stakeholders who have tested positive or have been identified as close contacts and have been mandated to quarantine.”
The post also encourages parents and guardians of students in the district that if they, or any members of their household, develop symptoms of COVID-19 or have symptoms that worsen, they should notify their local health department or the Pennsylvania Department of Health immediately at 1-877-724-3258, and also contact a health care provider and their child’s school nurse.
Parents were also encouraged to visit the state Department of Health website, www.health.pa.gov, for the latest and most accurate information about COVID-19.
A letter posted on the district’s website from Superintendent Kevin Monaghan provides several links that allows families to track COVID-19 transmission levels in two separate formats, in order to keep parents and students up to date on where the county and school district stand in regards to community levels of transmission.
The first link is the COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard, which tracks the transmission levels by seven-day increments. The link is https://www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Monitoring-Dashboard.aspx.
The second resource is Main Line Mama PA COVID-19 Statistics and Visualizations. This website is updated daily and provides county level, township level and school district related transmission level information. The link is https://mainlinemama.com/pa-covid-19-statistics/.
Finally, the district suggests that anyone wishing to view a specific school district’s updated data can click on a link that provides information regarding townships within the district. The link is https://mainlinemama.com/pa-covid-19-school-reopening-school-district-zip-code-dashboard/.
Students and their parents/guardians should continue to monitor the district’s social media platforms and its website, www.cgsd.org, for updated information.
Jefferson-Morgan School District
Students returned Jan. 11 in the hybrid mode and were divided in two groups. On Monday and Tuesday, Group A students planned to return to in-school learning, while the group B students were planning to remain at home for remote learning via Google Classroom.
The groups were to then switched on Thursday and Friday, and all students were instructed to stay home for online classes on Wednesday.
A message posted on the school district’s Facebook pages stated that the district’s focus until the end of the second quarter on Jan. 22 will be on review, remediation and the re-entrance of students to school to support their needs.
“The health and safety of our students and staff remain our top priority. We will remain committed to keeping all members of our school community informed to ensure a safe and secure environment for all,” the post states.
District administration also announced an update on its reopening plan for each level of COVID-19 transmissions in the county. For the substantial level, hybrid instruction will be utilized; for moderate level, students will return to school four days each week, with online instruction being utilized for all students on Wednesdays; and for low level, the plan is to have students return full-time to in-person classes.
District administration also reminded parents and students that there will be a two-week transmission between changes in educational models and stressed that the district will follow recommendations from the state Department of Education for pre-kindergarten to grade 12 following the identification of a COVID-19 case, when cases occur within a public school.
Administration also added that if multiple staff members were unavailable because of the pandemic or required quarantines without coverage, the district may be forced to move to virtual learning until the district is staffed appropriately.
The district also posted that if any parents or guardians of J-M students decide to keep their child or children at home, they need to notify the teacher so the students can complete their work remotely. Students in grades 7 through 12 should follow attendance procedures for when they are attending school remotely as well.
Also, any parents who wish to continue to have their children enrolled in full-time cyber instruction will have to be enrolled in the district’s eLearning Academy. Information on the programs can be found on the district’s website, www.jmsd.org.
District administration also posted on Facebook that that they are also asking all families to follow the state’s COVID-19 travel restriction guidelines.
“If you have traveled outside of the Commonwealth for longer than 24 hours, we ask that you consider following the travel guidance that states that you either quarantine for 10 days upon returning to Pennsylvania or receive a negative COVID-19 test result before entering our school buildings,” the post states.
“If you are indeed going to quarantine, please send an email to your teacher/principal stating that you are following the guidelines and that your child will be working remotely during the quarantine period.”
Students and their parents/guardians should continue to monitor the district’s social media platforms and its website, www.jmsd.org, for updated information.
Southeastern Greene School District
The district was scheduled to have a school board meeting this past Monday evening, when an updated plan regarding its decision would be released.
As of press time, updated information about the district’s plans was not made available; parents/guardians of students of Southeastern Greene were encouraged to monitor the district’s social media platforms as well as its website, www.segsd.org.
West Greene School District
On Jan. 6, district administration posted on Facebook that its remote learning model would be extended through Jan. 15, with the hope that students in grades kindergarten through 12 would be able to return to in-person classes on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
The post states that, to prevent any last-minute changes to its plans, the administration would be revisiting its decision to reopen to in-person instruction this past Wednesday (after the Messenger’s press deadline this week) and would release its plans for the following week.
The district initially planned to reopen its doors on Jan. 4 and then again on Jan. 11; however, the post states that administration had to make “the difficult decision” to extend remote instruction as they started to see “an influx” in COVID-19 related absences from faculty and staff that would negatively impact operations to return to school in a safe manner.
Students and their parents/guardians are encouraged to follow the school district’s social media accounts and website. For updated information, visit www.wgsd.org.
