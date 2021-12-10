Three Waynesburg students enrolled at Indiana University of Pennsylvania have recently been recognized as Provost Scholars at the university.
Provost Scholar status is achieved when students complete a minimum of 45 semester hours at IUP and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Provost Scholar recognition is given only once during a student’s time of study at IUP.
The three students who were recognized as IUP Provost Scholars are:
n Kristen M. Black, bachelor of science in education in early childhood and special education;
n Rachel Lynne Elsenheimer, bachelor of science in criminology;
n Reagan Nicole Faure, bachelor of arts in criminology/pre-law.
