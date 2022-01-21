Two area students were recently named to their respective university’s dean’s list.
Madison Brooks was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Clarion University of Pennsylvania.
A graduate of Waynesburg Central High School, she is the daughter of Valerie and Carl Brooks of Waynesburg, and the granddaughter of Terry and Mary Hendershot of Fairview, W.Va.
Brooks is an early childhood education major and is a member of Kappa Delta Pi International Honor Society in Education and the women’s track and field team.
She earned a 4.0 GPA for the fall semester.
Nathan Brudnock was named to Waynesburg University’s fall 2021 dean’s list.
A West Greene High School graduate, he is the son of Ben and Sandy Brudnock of Sycamore.
He is a business and healthcare management major.
Other area students named to their respective university’s dean’s list are:
Edinboro University: Jordan Hess of Waynesburg.
Slippery Rock University: Breanna Coode and Joel Spishock of Carmichaels; Leigha Helmbright of Nemacolin; Elijah Saesan and Emily Venick of Rices Landing; and Caitlyn Dugan, Livia Schleicher, Jordan Shriver, all of Waynesburg.
