The following local students were named to dean’s or president’s lists at their respective college or university for the fall 2020 semester:
California University of Pa.
Bobtown: Elisa Clark.
Brave: Jonathan Davis.
Carmichaels: Eric Bennett, Taylor Christopher, Heaven Cole, Blake Conard, Jordan Dils, Mollie Ehrlichman, Benjamin Evosevich, Dillon Fuller, Bailey Machesky, Melanie Markulik, Shelbee McCann, Charlotte Nyland, Jeffrey Pratt, Caitlyn Ricco, Micaela Ricco, Hunter Scott, Kameron Smith, Rachel Watson and Jennah Whipkey.
Clarksville: Katelyn DeHart and Nathaniel Dehart.
Crucible: Morgen Fraser, Emily Zacoi and Stephen Zacoi.
Dilliner: Caitlyn Adams and Madison Kuis.
Garards Fort: Makenzie Cree, Prudence Hartley and Hannah Switalski.
Greensboro: Lyndsey Gashie and Christal Ryczek.
Jefferson: Luke Bates, Trevor Jamison, Coco Pahanish, Joelle Pahanish and Bo Ricci.
Mount Morris: Olivia Galarza.
New Freeport: Sommer Howard.
Rices Landing: Jessica Horton, Michael Pochron, Leia Reynolds, Nicole Van Divner and Nicole Venick.
Waynesburg: Mercedes Conner, Haley Edwards, Nicole Hinerman, Mia Howard, Evan Huber, Emma Jones, Bree Lewis, Erin Mccall, Isaac Rizor, Robert Sisler and Matthew Snyder.
Chatham University
Kaylee Turcheck of Waynesburg.
Clarion University of Pa.
Waynesburg: Madison Brooks and Hannah Kalsey.
Coastal Carolina University
Waynesburg: Kaden Bennington and Nico DiAlesandro.
College of William and Mary
Daniel Layton of Waynesburg.
Lock Haven University
Elizabeth Morrow of Waynesburg.
Slippery Rock University
Carmichaels: Katlyn Allison, Joshua Bogucki, Samantha Shaffer and Joel Spishock.
Rices Landing: Elijah Saesan.
Waynesburg: Bradley Arnold, Caitlyn Dugan, Chelsey Hoy, Livia Schleicher and Jordan Shriver.
Westmoreland County Community College
Zackary D. Shultz of Rices Landing (President’s List).
