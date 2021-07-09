Several area students have been named to the Dean’s List from their respective universities.
Emily Mundell of Carmichaels was named to the Dean’s List at Mount Aloysius College for the spring semester of 2021.
Kaden Bennington and Nico DiAlesandro of Waynesburg were named to the Dean’s List at Coastal Carolina University for the 2021 spring semester.
