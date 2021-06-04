The following area students have been selected to receive honors from their respective universities.
n Jordan Russell Hess of Waynesburg was named to the dean’s list at Edinboro University for the 2021 spring semester.
n Jordan Scott of Waynesburg was named to the Southern New Hampshire University president’s list for the 2021 spring semester.
n Aaron Sielski of Waynesburg, a criminal justice administration graduate from Waynesburg University, was selected as one of five valedictorians at the university’s graduation in May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.