Two senior students from Waynesburg Central High School have won Social Service League of Waynesburg scholarships.
Meghan Braun and Paige Hellems each won a $1,000 scholarship.
Social Service League of Waynesburg is a nonprofit organization, which has sponsored activities benefiting the students of Central Greene School District since 1921.
