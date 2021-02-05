Two Mt. Morris men are facing various felony charges following their alleged involvement in the theft of a large amount of copper wire and the destruction of equipment valued at more than $700,000.
Gregory Michael McClead, 43, and James Dustin Bell, 26, have each been charged with one felony count each of theft, criminal conspiracy to commit theft and criminal mischief. McClead is also facing an additional felony count of receiving stolen property.
The charges stem from a Dec. 28 incident that allegedly occurred at a business storage yard in Perry Township.
According to criminal complaints filed in the office of Magisterial District Judge Dave Balint, state police were notified about a recent investigation that involved suspects destroying multiple pieces of drilling equipment from the Capital City Group Inc. storage yard, located on Free Soil Road in Mt. Morris. The suspects allegedly intended to steal a large amount of copper wire.
The damaged equipment belongs to Patterson UTI Drilling, which was renting the lot where the incident took place.
Police said suspects cut an opening in a security fence and used tools to gain entry into the secure drilling equipment, which included generators, mud pumps and wiring rooms, the complaints state.
Once the suspects obtained access, they cut and removed copper wire, then loaded the wire onto an all-terrain vehicle and fled the scene, police said.
Police said an employee reported seeing two vehicles exiting Free Soil Road at a high rate of speed earlier that morning, and also saw cut copper wire in the roadway after the vehicles left the area, the complaints state.
On Jan. 8, police spoke with an informant, who said he had information indicating Bell and McClead had stolen the wire, and McClead told him the wire was taken to a recycling business in Uniontown, the complaints state.
Police spoke to the business manager Jan. 12, who said McClead had brought in 989 pounds of heavy gauge copper wire Dec, 29, the complaints state.
Later that day, the manager contacted police and said McClead had arrived at his business and wanted to “cash in more copper wire,” the complaints state.
After being told the manager was not interested, McClead left in a blue Ford pickup truck that he often drives, court records state.
Police then saw the truck and conducted a traffic stop, at which point troopers said the truck was hauling a trailer that had a misused registration, resulting in the trailer being seized and towed to a secure facility, court records indicate.
Police found the original owner of the trailer, who reported the trailer had been stolen two years prior, on Jan. 13, the complaints state.
Police said the damage to the Patterson equipment is estimated to be more than $700,000.
McClead and Bell were arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Lee Watson on Jan. 22. Following arraignment, they were placed in Greene County Prison. Bail for Bell was set at $50,000 straight, which he was unable to pay. Bail was denied for McClead because of “failure to appear in the past resulting in multiple warrants,” court records state.
McClead’s preliminary hearing has been scheduled to be held before Watson on Feb. 10; Bell’s hearing was scheduled for Feb. 2, after the Messenger’s press deadline.
