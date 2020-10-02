Two Greene County women are facing theft related charges in separate, unrelated incidents that were filed by law enforcement officers late last month.
Kayla Ann Hostutler, 25, of Waynesburg has been charged with one felony count each of theft and receiving stolen property after state police said she allegedly stole a 2019 Jeep Cherokee while helping the vehicle’s owner locate her dog that got loose in Aleppo Township on Sept. 25.
According to the criminal complaint filed in the office of Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates, police said they were dispatched at 8:30 p.m. to the owner’s residence on Morford Road in Aleppo Township, at which time the owner said she and Hostutler were attempting to catch her dog at around 6:50 p.m.
The owner said she was driving the vehicle alongside her property while Hostutler was walking in the field, when she put the Jeep in park and exited the vehicle to attempt to locate the dog.
She then told police that Hostutler ran toward her vehicle, jumped in the driver’s seat and drove away and did not return; she reported that Hosutler did not have permission to operate the vehicle nor had reason to believe that she was privileged to take possession of the vehicle, the complaint states.
Court records show that a warrant has been issued for Hostutler’s arrest. As of press time, she has not yet been formally arraigned on the charges.
In another case, Stacy Gump, 43, of Carmichaels was recently charged by Carmichaels Borough police with one felony count each of forgery, theft and receiving stolen property and one misdemeanor count each of tampering records and tampering with fabricating physical evidence following allegations that she defrauded customers while employed at Carmichaels Service Center – Michael’s Auto in Carmichaels.
According to the criminal complaint filed in the office of Magisterial District Judge Lee Watson, Carmichaels Borough police were notified in March 2019 by representatives of the business that transactions were being deleted by Gump while she was employed between May 2018 and March 2019.
Police said they were told an audit had been conducted that discovered thousands of dollars missing; the business provided police with invoices showing that the amount of $2,865.16 was paid in cash by 21 customers and not accounted for, the complaint states.
Police said each customer service packet contained documentation showing Gump as the advisor, a repair order payment indicating the repairs done that day, an employee time sheet, a report of every transaction Gump had done during her employment and the cash deposit slip for that day, the complaint states.
Police said the 21 customer invoices indicated each customer’s information and service completed on a specific day, and showed that each customer paid in cash for the service provided; the repair order ledger, however, did not reflect the amount paid or the service provided to the customer, the complaint states.
Police allege that Gump was accepting cash from customers who brought in their vehicles for service, and the transaction would later be deleted from the system and the cash paid amount would not show up on any paperwork for service, the complaint states.
Police said the forgery charge was filed for her alleged intent to defraud Carmichaels Service Center by altering and deleting printed documents without authority.
Court records indicate that Gump was arraigned on the charges before Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates on Sept. 25. Following arraignment, she was released on $20,000 unsecured bail. Her preliminary hearing for the charges has been tentatively scheduled to be held before Watson on Oct. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.