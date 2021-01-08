An arrest warrant has been issued for a Nemacolin man following allegations he made terroristic threats during a Jan. 1 incident that occurred at a Cumberland Township residence.
Gregory Thomas Walters, 34, has been charged with two felony counts of making terroristic threats and one misdemeanor count each of disorderly conduct and harassment.
Cumberland Township Police responded to a report of a male breaking into a residence on March Avenue at around 12:40 a.m., and while en route police were updated that the suspect had been located at a residence on Wood Street.
According to the criminal complaint filed before Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates, police arrived at the residence at around 12:44 a.m. and saw the suspect inside looking through window curtains of the back door at the officers. Police said officers ordered the suspect to get out of the house, and a few minutes later determined he had fled from one of the back windows.
Police went to the March Ave. residence and spoke with the alleged victim, who reported that she and her boyfriend, Walters, were drinking earlier in the evening and got into an argument, at which time Walters allegedly struck the victim several times with a closed fist, mainly hitting her head, the complaint states.
The victim said she defended herself with a belt and then took Walters’ children because she was scared, that the suspect “gets crazy when he drinks” and that he is paranoid from substance abuse, namely crack cocaine, the complaint states. The victim then said her neighbor on March Avenue took her and the children in, the complaint states.
Police said Walters then came to the residence and was trying to get into the house by attempting to break the side front door, at which time the neighbor’s boyfriend was at the doorway prepared to defend the women and children if Walters were to get in.
It was reported as Walters attempted to get inside, he said he was going to kill someone if he wasn’t let in and threatened to kick the door down “and go to jail” if the door wasn’t opened, the complaint states.
Police said these actions were video recorded.
Walters then reportedly went to the basement door to gain entry to the house and started to throw objects at the door before returning to his residence on Wood Street, the complaint states.
The victim reported that her injuries were not serious and did not want to press charges; however, the neighbor and her boyfriend told police they wanted to press charges, the complaint states.
Police filed the charges on Jan 1. As of press time, Walters had not yet been formally arraigned on the charges.
