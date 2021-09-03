An arrest warrant has been issued for a Jefferson man who is facing multiple criminal charges following allegations he stole money from a woman while working as her aide on numerous occasions earlier this summer.
Tyler A. Gump, 29, is facing seven counts each of identity theft and forgery and one count each of theft and unauthorized access device after being charged with allegedly making numerous unauthorized transactions over a two-month span by using the woman’s bank card and pin number.
The charges were filed by Cumberland Township police before Magisterial District Judge Lee Watson Aug. 20.
According to the criminal complaint, the woman met with police July 29 and said money had been taken from her bank account. When she went to her bank she was informed that there were several unauthorized purchases on her account, including transfers via Western Union and withdrawals made to a cash app, the complaint said.
Police said Gump made transactions on four different days in July and two days in June at Dollar General stores in Carmichaels and Rices Landing and Giant Eagle in Rices Landing. He was identified by police in surveillance footage, the complaint said.
