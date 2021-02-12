An arrest warrant has been issued for a Nineveh man facing multiple charges following allegations he assaulted two police officers and attempted to flee from custody during a recent incident in Waynesburg Borough.
Michael Brandon Vulcano, 30, is facing two felony counts of aggravated assault, one felony count each of flight to avoid apprehension and escape, two misdemeanor counts each of false identification to law enforcement officers and simple assault, and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.
The charges, filed by Waynesburg Borough police, stem from an incident that started with a traffic stop at approximately 3:45 a.m. on Jan. 24 and continued with an altercation at a residence on East High Street.
According to the criminal complaint filed in the office of Magisterial District Judge Dave Balint, police were engaged in a parked patrol at 2:42 a.m. when they received a dispatch call about an incident in Cumberland Township, and one of the suspects mentioned was named Jaymes Vulcano. A Waynesburg Borough police officer then remembered another suspect with the last name of Vulcano – Michael Vulcano - a fugitive wanted on felony charges, the complaint states.
The officer spoke to a 911 dispatcher, who reported a suspect who identified himself as Jaymes Vulcano, was in custody, the complaint said.
Cumberland Township police interviewed the suspect at around 3:11 a.m., who repeatedly denied being Michael Vulcano, and because police were unable to positively identify the suspect he was released, the complaint states.
Officers then observed the suspect leaving in a blue Kia Forte and notified Waynesburg Borough police the suspect was traveling to Waynesburg in the vehicle and that he could be Michael Vulcano, court records state.
At 3:45 a.m., Waynesburg police spotted the Kia and conducted a traffic stop, at which point officers approached the vehicle and asked the driver if Michael Vulcano was in the car, the complaint said. The driver said “yes” and pointed to a passenger wearing a hood, cap and face mask, who repeatedly insisted he was Jaymes Vulcano and not his brother, the complaint states.
The passenger eventually complied to the officer’s request to remove his face mask, at which time the officer identified him as Michael Vulcano, the complaint states.
The suspect continued to deny he was Michael Vulcano and was unable to provide any identification, according to court records.
The suspect then asked if he could go into his nearby residence to retrieve identification, and when he failed to produce any, police attempted to place him in custody, the complaint states.
Officers said he began fighting with the officers, the complaint states.
Police said officers were able to handcuff the suspect, and as he was being transported to the patrol vehicle he continued to kick, fight and resist arrest, the complaint states.
After being paced in the patrol vehicle, the suspect apologized for lying and identified himself as Michael Vulcano, saying, “I’m sorry … I was just scared and did not know what to do. I’m sorry I lied,” the complaint states.
Police said they found him to be in possession of needles during their search.
Vulcano was then transported to Greene County Prison for housing on the active warrant and for his arraignment. As of press time, no updated information was available regarding his formal arraignment and when his preliminary hearing will be held.
