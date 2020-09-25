An arrest warrant was issued last week for an inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Greene after he was found in possession of alleged synthetic marijuana in his cell during a search earlier this year.
Jeffrey Kushik has been formally charged with one felony count of contraband and one misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance by an inmate. The warrant was issued following an investigation by the state Department of Corrections’ Bureau of Investigation and Intelligence.
According to a criminal complaint filed before Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates on Sept. 15, an SCI-Greene search team conducted investigatory cell searches on March 1, and Kushik’s cell was searched they were told by another inmate that Kushik was in possession of “dunny,” the prison term for synthetic marijuana, and the search tem found the substance on Kushik’s desk in his cell.
A field narcotics test on the suspected substance was conducted was found to be synthetic marijuana, the complaint states.
On March 25, the suspected was also submitted to the Pennsylvania State Police Crime Laboratory in Greensburg; and on May 29, the lab reported that the paper that was suspected to be synthetic marijuana tested positive for “4-fluro MDMB BUTINACA, a Schedule 1 narcotic.
The Messenger was unable by press time to obtain information regarding Kushik’s current incarceration at SCI-Greene.
