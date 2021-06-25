An arrest warrant has been issued for a Waynesburg man accused of forcing his way into a Wayne Township home in April and stealing money and a collector’s item.
Steven Eugene Hodgson, 32, is facing charges of robbery, burglary, criminal trespass and two counts each of theft and receiving stolen property.
The charges were filed by Greene County Regional Police June 18 in the office of Magisterial District Judge David Balint.
According to court paperwork, Hodgson went to the home of John Jones on Sharps Run Road April 6 and asked Jones if he could do yard work in exchange for money. Hodgson was given work to do but he did not finish, police said.
Hodgson reportedly took a bottle of soda out of the refrigerator without asking, and Jones told the man to leave, giving him a bag containing a few dollars’ worth of change, police said in court documents.
Hodgson returned April 14 or 15, and knocked on the door. Jones, who was expecting a neighbor, shouted from the living room to come inside. Hodgson entered and took $140 out of Jones’ wallet, the complaint states. Jones told him to leave and not come back, according to court paperwork.
On April 19, Hodgson returned, and Jones told him to get off his property. Hodgson refused to leave, forcing his way into Jones’ home and stole a collector’s knife and fled, the complaint states.
Police recovered the knife at the Spraggs home of Tammy Conoway, who told police Hodgson dropped off the knife and said someone owed him money for it, the complaint said.
Following their investigation, police requested the warrant for Hodgson’s arrest. As of the Messenger’s press time, he had not yet been formally arraigned on the charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.