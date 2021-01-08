An arrest warrant has been issued for a Waynesburg woman facing multiple charges following allegations she was in possession of, and under the influence of, illegal drugs after a high-speed chase and crash nearly 14 months ago.
Terri L. Black, 55, has recently been charged with one felony count of fleeing or attempting to elude police, one misdemeanor count each use of driving under the influence, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance and eight traffic summary violations following the high-speed chase that occurred in Morgan Township in November 2019.
According to the criminal complaint in the office of Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates, state police were on patrol in Mather on Nov. 20, 2019, at around 4:38 p.m. when officers attempted to pull over a vehicle for a traffic stop because of a broken tail light. The driver failed to yield and increased speed, fleeing from police, the complaint states.
Police said the vehicle continued to flee at a high rate of speed through Morgan and Jefferson townships, violating numerous traffic laws and traveling across the double center line and into the opposite lane of traffic multiple times. During the chase, the vehicle made an abrupt swerve to miss an oncoming car and traveled off of the road, resulting in a rollover crash, the complaint states.
After the crash, police approached the crashed vehicle, identified a female occupant who was found in the passenger seat because of not wearing a seat belt, and instructed her not to move until paramedics arrived, the complaint states. Police found her purse and searched it, finding a small amount of suspected crack cocaine and a burnt glass smoking device, which were sent to be tested at a police lab, the complaint states.
On Jan. 30, 2020, police received the lab report indicating the substance was cocaine, according to court records.
Following the crash, the woman, later identified as Black, was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va., for treatment of injuries, where a search warrant was issued for a blood sample, the complaint states.
On July 29, police received the results of Black’s blood sample and medical records, which indicated that a urine sample collected from Black on the night of the crash tested positive for cannabinoids and cocaine metabolites, the complaint states.
Police filed the complaint on Dec. 31, and an arrest warrant was issued for Black’s arrest. As of press time, Black had not yet been formally arraigned on the charges.
