An arrest warrant remains active for a Waynesburg man facing a string of felony charges following allegations that he raped a 14-year-old girl at least 10 times and threatened to hurt her if she reported it.
Ryan Lee Roberts, 29, is facing multiple charges after state police issued the arrest warrant before Magisterial District Lee Watson on Aug. 16, he has been charged with 10 counts each of rape, statutory sexual assault and indecent assault and one count of terroristic threats.
Court documents indicate the alleged rapes occurred over a six-week period between June and August in Jackson Township.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police interviewed the girl, who said she would stayed often at her relatives’ residence during the time frame, and Roberts – who was employed as a live-in farm hand at the residence – had full forcible sexual intercourse 10 separate times with her.
The girl also reported that Roberts held her down and raped her while she repeatedly told him “no” and tried to get away from him. She told state police that he would become agitated and punch walls if she resisted him, that he would threaten her with physical violence if intercourse did not occur, and that she was scared of him.
She also reported to police that on Aug. 16, he sent her a message on Snapchat, threatening if she told anyone what had happened “he would come and take her far away” and her family would never see her again, the affidavit states.
Watson’s office reported Monday that the warrant is still active and Roberts has not yet been arraigned on the charges.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call state police at 724-627-6151.
