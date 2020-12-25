Arrest warrants have been issued for two Greene County suspects facing felony drug charges in unrelated, separate cases.
Cumberland Township police have recently filed criminal complaints in the office of Magisterial District Judge Lee Watson in which warrants have been issued for the arrests of Nicholas Campbell, 30, of Carmichaels and Marcus Booze, 21, of Crucible following allegations of drug-related crimes.
Campbell and Booze are each facing one felony count of manufacturing, delivering or possessing with intent to deliver or manufacture a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia. Campbell is also facing an additional misdemeanor count of possessing a controlled substance.
According to the complaint filed in Campbell's case, Cumberland Township police were requested to assist state constables at a residence at Parkview Knoll in Carmichaels at 10:30 a.m. March 3 after authorities discovered drug paraphernalia inside the residence while serving an arrest warrant.
Police said they were informed by state constables that Campbell, who was at the residence, was acting erratically. Constables found Campbell in his bedroom and discovered two glass smoking devices with residue, a piece of aluminum foil with residue, an unknown white pill, a plastic baggie with residue and a digital scale with residue, the complaint states.
Police said they also found syringes and a small baggie filled with an unknown white powder substance. Officers retrieved the items and also discovered a large amount of suspected methamphetamine, as well as two loose needles, one uncapped and one appearing to have blood in it, the complaint states.
Police said all items were seized and transported to the police station for additional evaluation and to be logged in to evidence. Once photographed, all needles were appropriately disposed of in a container, the complaint states.
Upon reviewing the evidence at the station, officers noticed a baggie containing suspected methamphetamine and three smaller baggies packaged separately for sale, the police said. It was determined at a state police regional laboratory that the substance was 10.35 grams of methamphetamine, according to court records.
Police formally filed the charges on Dec. 7 and requested the warrant for Campbell's arrest, and as of press time he had not been formally arraigned on the charges.
In regards to Booze's case, court records show that Cumberland Township police were dispatched to a theft report at a residence in Crucible at approximately 8 p.m. Nov. 7, 2019.
Police said officers spoke to the owner of the residence, who said she had given a key to neighbors and asked them to take care of the residence when the owner could not be around.
The owner said she decided to make an “unannounced trip” to the residence and when she entered she noticed items were out of place and missing but could not be certain of exactly what items were gone, the complaint states.
The owner told police during a visit in April she took photographs of certain areas of the residence and discovered that items had been moved and replaced with a safe that she did not recognize, the complaint states. The safe had a strong odor of marijuana, which prompted the owner to contact police, according to court records.
Police said they detected the odor, and through small mounting holes on the rear of the safe they were able to see what appeared to be a “fairly large bag” of suspected marijuana. The safe was taken as evidence and a search warrant was issued to identify the safe's contents, the complaint states.
Testing determined there was a total of 228.25 grams of marijuana in the safe, as well as numerous pieces of drug paraphernalia, including a digital scale with residue and miscellaneous paperwork belonging to Marcus Booze, that indicated the safe and its contents belonged to him, the complaint states.
Police formally filed the charges against Booze Dec. 7 and requested a warrant for his arrest. As of press time, Booze had not been formally arraigned on the charges.
