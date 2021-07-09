A total of 187 participants took part in the annual fundraiser shoot held May 23 and hosted by the Scholastic Clay Target Program team, the Hunting Hills Hawkeyes Association.
The event took place at the team training facility and sponsor, Hunting Hills Shooting Preserve, in Dilliner. Thirty-five of the 187 participants who took part in the event were members of the Hunting Hills Hawkeyes.
Those participating in the 100-clay target shoot could compete individually as well as in teams of four. Awards were presented for youths, females, males and team. The following awards were presented:
n High Overall Female: Camryn Dugan;
n High Overall Male: Robert Dillon III;
n First Place Team: John Riley, Sammy Riley (Hawkeye), Todd Nelson and Camryn Dugan;
n Second Place Team: Dave Cole, Tristan Cole, Brendan Cole (Hawkeye) and Ray Stewart;
n Rookie, First Place: Brody Pratt;
n Rookie Second Place: Parker Bland;
n Intermediate Entry - First Place: William Boden;
n Intermediate Entry - Second Place: Benjamin Horne;
n Intermediate Advance - First Place: Brendan Cole;
n Intermediate Advance - Second Place: Sammy Riley;
n Junior Varsity - First Place: Max Broadwater;
n Junior Varsity - Second Place: Drew Calvert;
n Senior Varsity - First Place: Robert Dillon III;
n Senior Varsity - Second Place: Ivan Pavick;
n Collegiate - First Place: DJ Jones;
n Collegiate - Second Place: Noah Haines.
The benefit shoot was organized by the Hawkeyes’ board and committee members, coaches and parents.
The Hunting Hills Hawkeyes Scholastic Clay Target Program Team traveled to Central Penn Sportsmen’s Club in Harrisburg June 19 to compete in the Sporting Clays Championship. This annual event involves youth shooters from across the state competing in a 100-clay target shoot to determine state winners in six skill divisions. This event is a precursor to the National competition held at Cardinal Shooting Center in Marengo, Ohio, in July.
For more information regarding sponsoring the Hunting Hills Hawkeyes Association, call Sandy Wilson, fundraiser chairperson at 724-710-8355 or email sswilson34@gmail.com.
