Christine Bailey (Shipley) has announced her bid for Greene County commissioner on the Democratic ticket in the May primary.
Having owned a small business for several years, Bailey said she understands firsthand the challenges that face local business owners in the area, adding that she’s passionate about creating an environment of economic development in the county to attract more businesses that are willing to pay competitive wages. Additionally, Bailey said she believes that by promoting an increase of small business and manufacturing jobs, taxes on individuals will be reduced.
One of Bailey’s top goals for Greene County is to see an improvement in the academic standards in the county’s schools. She said she will work with school leaders to promote academic excellence in the youth, resulting in sustainable growth and retention of young people with viable jobs in the county.
Bailey said she wants to develop incentives that will revitalize and assist in increased viability overall for Greene County while bringing in festivals and expanding on tourism as a way of increasing the economic base.
Bailey has experience working with Greene County for the past five years in the Greene County Sheriff’s office. She said she understands how the county operates, which will allow her to transition to a commissioner’s role easily.
Bailey said she believes now is the time to focus on building up industry and commerce in Greene as well as increasing county revenue.
Bailey has lived in Greene County since 1989 and is raising her son with her husband, Ronnie.
Bailey said she’s passionate and outspoken about the issues she believes in, and looks forward to representing the people of Greene County.
