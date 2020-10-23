Greene County Commissioner Mike Belding joined his fellow commissioners in describing the county’s 2021 budget as being in a “dire situation” Tuesday during a town hall meeting at the county fairgrounds.
Roughly 50 residents were in attendance for the meeting, which provided opportunities for the public to hear the commissioners address issues such as economic development, housing, broadband and high speed internet accessibility, lack of diversity and the Wisecarver Recreation Area initiative.
As the budget took center stage, however, commissioners were joined by Scott Kelley, the county’s chief financial officer. He said if major changes aren’t made to sufficiently balance the budget, the county could be “out of money” by 2023.
Kelley said the county used $5 million out of an allotted $6 million in Act 13 money to balance the 2020 budget, while the current board of commissioners was able to reduce $1 million in expenditures and $430,000 in Act 13 spending.
The county has received $4.6 million in Act 13 money that can be used toward the 2021 budget, and Kelley said next year’s normal annual increases are expected to reach nearly $1 million. That, combined with an estimated coal depletion of $750,000 - coal is 32% of the county’s taxable value - could lead to problems balancing the 2021 budget.
Kelly also said the county experienced a decrease of its fund balance and an increase of Act 13 spending from 2014 through 2019.
“Each year since 2014, our fund balance dropped, while reliance on Act 13 money increased,” he said.
During the September meeting, Kelley said the county used $682,000 in Act 13 money for the general fund in 2015, but that number rose to nearly $4.3 million in 2019.
Kelly said thhe budget could be balanced by raising taxes, which the county has not done since 2009; increasing county taxable value; cutting expenditures; raising other revenue; or utilizing a combination of the four options mentioned.
Belding said most of the budget expenditures are mandated by the state.
“There is just not a whole lot to cut,” he said, adding that the county’s single biggest expense is payroll and the biggest department is the county jail.
Belding said furloughing or laying off county employees to cut expenses “is the last thing we want to do,” adding officials are looking into reducing expenses on materials and utilities.
Kelley said the adopted preliminary 2021 budget will be available for public review Nov. 18, and commissioners will adopt the final budget Dec. 17.
Belding said commissioners do not want to raise taxes to help balance the budget, and that “every option is being explored.”
Also during the town hall meeting, commissioners talked about positive changes that have been made in economic planning and development.
Commissioner Betsy McClure said the county economic development department was renamed the department of planning and community development. She said all offices affiliated with the department have been moved to the second floor of the county office building, to provide “a one-stop shop” for residents.
McClure said the department’s offices are currently fully staffed and operational, and the commissioners hired Richard Cleveland as the department’s executive director of county development.
Belding also stressed the county’s access to broadband and high-speed internet remains a top priority for the commissioners. He said a report indicated 40% of the county’s students and workforce could not operate from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, because of little or no broadband accessibility at their homes.
Belding said the county is dedicating $1 million in CARES Act funding to address broadband issues, which must be spent by Dec. 30 because of mandated guidelines.
“We don’t have much time, but we are going to do everything we can to use that funding for this serious issue,” he said.
McClure said the county currently has permits from the state Department of Environmental Protection to begin moving forward with the project to develop the Wisecarver Recreation Area in Franklin Township. She said the county has $800,000 in grant money secured that will be used to begin work.
She added commissioners are currently working with consultants to propose a recreational plan for the area, with goals of providing sufficient access for walking, hiking, biking, kayaking and fishing.
Officials previously said the project entails Greene County Parks and Recreation to construct an access drive, parking area, pedestrian walkways, softball field and stormwater management measures at the 360-acre Wisecarver Recreation Area, along with other related site improvements.
Belding has previously said the total project is estimated to cost roughly $2.5 million and the county efforts to match any funds awarded will include “in-kind volunteer work and donated earth work.” The county will also continue to look into securing additional state grants for the project, he added.
Belding said the county is working with Southwestern Pennsylvania Water Authority, the Izaak Walton League’s local chapter, Franklin Township officials and others in the project. He said work on the Wisecarver Recreation Area will be completed in phases.
Commissioners also discussed concerns about housing, diversity and lack of businesses and industries moving to the county.
Several residents asked why more development hasn’t occurred in the county, particularly at the Walmart site. Belding said county development is impacted by several factors, including declining population, lack of workforce availability and a decrease in “foot traffic” from the interstate.
“I believe there are good things here in Greene County, and we will continue to focus on the major issues,” McClure said. “It’s going to take time and it’s not going to be easy, but I believe we can do this. We (the current board of commissioners) didn’t create these problems, but we will work hard to fix them.”
Belding and McClure feel positive about the county’s future. Belding stressed positive changes begin within.
“We want our residents to be educated, to be active in local businesses, development and recreation, we need industry and jobs to be here and we want money spent here to stay here,” he said. “I don’t want people to think we’re just presenting ‘doom and gloom’ here tonight. There are good things here. Now we need to get to work.”
