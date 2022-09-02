The Biden administration announced that its free, at-home COVID-19 test kit program will be suspended indefinitely as of Friday, Sept. 2.
The program could be paused sooner, if supplies run out.
A bright-blue banner at the top of the covid.gov/tests website reads, “Ordering through this program will be suspended on Friday, Sept. 2, because Congress hasn’t provided additional funding to replenish the nation’s stockpile of tests.”
In March, the Biden administration requested $22.5 billion for the at-home test program, vaccines and other COVID-19 relief efforts, but Congress did not provide that funding.
An anonymous White House official echoed covid.gov’s announcement Sunday, when the source told NBC News the test kit program is being halted due to lack of funding. Remaining stockpiles are being saved for an expected uptick in coronavirus cases this fall.
As of press time Monday, the White House had not released an official statement on the program’s pause.
The free COVID-19 test kit program launched in January amid a spike of Omicron cases nationwide.
Then, four rapid at-home tests were available at no cost to every American household through the U.S. Postal Service.
In March, the government launched covid.gov – a one-stop shop for COVID-19 updates, vaccine sites and treatment options – and expanded the test kit program, offering all U.S. households up to eight free tests. Eight additional tests per household were made available nationwide in May, as the BA.2.12.1 variant swept the country.
About 600 million tests have been distributed through covid.gov since its inception.
Covid.gov will accept orders through the end of this week, as long as supplies remain and the ordering household has not exceeded its 16 test maximum.
COVID-19 test sites nationwide will continue offering testing at no charge, and many health insurance companies will continue to reimburse for tests purchased at pharmacies, drugstores and supermarkets.
