A measure to honor three local men who died while serving their country and their community passed unanimously in the House on Jan. 21, state Rep. Pam Snyder announced.
Snyder, D-Greene/Fayette/Washington, said H.B. 2088 would make the following designations in honor of Greene County Sheriff Brian Tennant, Pfc. Joseph Frank Duda of Brownsville, Fayette County, and Cpl. Denny Ray Easter, also from Fayette County:
A bridge on S.R. 2003, also known as South Porter Street over the South Fork Tenmile Creek in Waynesburg, Greene County, as the Sheriff Brian A. Tennant Memorial Bridge. Ten years ago, Tennant saved several lives from a house fire and was later elected sheriff in Greene County for two terms. Tennant passed away last year at 35.
The interchange of S.R. 43, also known as the Mon-Fayette Expressway, with U.S. Route 40, known as Exit 22, in Redstone Township, Fayette County, as the Pfc. Joseph Frank Duda Memorial Interchange. Duda of Brownsville served in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II. Duda was a member of the 1st Battalion, 7th Marines, 3rd Marine Brigade, and the Fleet Marine Force aboard the USS Fuller. He died in the line of duty on Jan. 9, 1944.
The interchange of U.S. Route 40 with S.R. 4035, also known as Market Street and Spring Street in Brownsville, Fayette County, as the Cpl. Denny Ray Easter Memorial Interchange. Easter joined the U.S. Army in 1970 and served in the Vietnam War as an infantryman with the 198th Light Infantry Brigade, 5th Battalion, 46th Infantry, B Company. On Jan. 31, 1971, he was killed in the line of duty in the Quang Tin providence of South Vietnam at 20.
“I am honored and humbled that my colleagues unanimously approved my bill to honor these local heroes,” Snyder said. “Each one of them deserves the utmost recognition for their service and sacrifices to our community and to our country.”
The bill now heads to the Senate for consideration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.