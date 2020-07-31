Blueprints has received a grant through the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs to launch its Career Development Recovery Program designed to provide employment support services in Greene and Washington counties to individuals in Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) recovery seeking to enter the workforce.
In a release recently issued by Blueprints, the agency’s Executive Officer Darlene Bigler said the effects of the opioid crisis in Greene and Washington counties is far-reaching.
“We believe our new program will not only help residents in Opioid Use Disorder recovery but it will also help to positively mitigate some of the effects the crisis has had on our community,” Bigler said.
Participants interested in the program will partner with a Career Coach who will help them determine employment goals, develop a resume, apply for jobs, practice interviewing skills, secure interview attire and coordinate transportation.
Participants with criminal records will be linked to Southwestern Pennsylvania Legal Services to explore any expungement opportunities, the release states.
Career Coaches will reach out to existing employment partners and establish new partnerships with employers to meet the recovery phase, skills and interests of participants. Currently, Blueprints has an established network of more than 100 area employers interested in hiring program participants.
Participants will also be linked to Blueprints 35+ programs designed to provide whole families with the options needed to attain and maintain economic self-sufficiency.
Blueprints offers programs in the areas of early childhood education, nutrition supports, foster care, adoption, truancy intervention, financial literacy, income tax filing services, rental housing assistance, home purchase counseling, family literacy and reentry programming.
For information on the Career Development Recovery Program or Blueprints’ other services and resources, visit www.myblueprints.org or contact Blueprints at 877-814-0788 ext. 406, 724-225-9550 ext. 406, or at info@myblueprints.org.
