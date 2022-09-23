Blueprints launches new initiative in Greene
- By Paul Paterra, for the Greene County Messenger
-
-
-
Friday, September 23, 2022 5:54 AM
Blueprints is launching a new initiative designed to educate Greene County residents on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as Food Stamps.
“It’s a collaboration between the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and Blueprints to make people aware of SNAP and let them know they can receive assistance obtaining SNAP benefits and food,” explained Eric Braun, supervisor within building futures for Blueprints.
SNAP benefits help families purchase groceries by providing money on a debit card that can be used at the grocery store.
“The Greater Pittsburgh (Community) Food Bank approached us to have another outlet for obtaining these services. People are able to come to us in the Greene County office (in Waynesburg),” Braun said. “If they’re eligible for the program, they will get an EBT card. They will be able to take it to their local grocery store and be able to purchase whatever food items are needed.”
SNAP representatives can help those eligible register for the program.
Eligibility for SNAP benefits is based on monthly gross income and household size. For residents 59 and younger, the maximum gross income for an individual is $1,718; a maximum of $606 is added for each additional household member.
For residents 60 and older, the maximum gross income for an individual is $2,148; a maximum of $758 is added for each additional household member.
Blueprints is a nonprofit agency based in Washington that has been serving the area since 1965.
The organization has about 40 programs to assist the community.
“We focus on low-income people,” Braun said. “We help them live a better, more self-sufficient life.”
For more information, visit the Services tab and select Health at www.myblueprints.org or call Braun at 724-225-9550, ext. 406 or email him at ebraun@myblueprints.org.
