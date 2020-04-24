In response to COVID-19, a local nonprofit agency is now offering virtual sessions to help residents of Greene and Washington counties seeking assistance with home, career and finance issues.
The sessions are being offered by Blueprints, formerly known as Community Action Southwest. Through the sessions — which focus on home ownership, career development and financial literacy needs — residents can meet with Blueprints’ staff without leaving their home.
Blueprints’ Home Ownership Center is available to offer expertise on how residents facing mortgage delinquency can take proactive steps now, including talking with their mortgage lender to let them know about possible inabilities to stay current on their payments.
For residents with foreclosure notices, mitigation options will be pursued. For residents interested in purchasing a home, staff can help them determine a mortgage they can afford, review credit scores, create plans to repair credit scores, discuss options for down payment assistance and explore pre-qualification for suitable loan programs.
Blueprints counselors can work with residents, regardless of their income, credit score, or stage in the home ownership process.
The Career Development program helps residents determine career goals and pathways to success. For those laid off during the COVID-19 pandemic, virtual sessions can be utilized to prepare for a new career path. Blueprints can assist residents with résumé development, job applications and preparing for interviews as they are linked to the agency’s network of more than 100 employment partners.
Staff can also help residents explore and apply to post-secondary degree, certificate and financial assistance programs.
Blueprints’ Financial Capabilities Center can help residents take charge of their wallet. Staff can discuss savings strategies, money management and budget development.
“Many residents are currently getting by with much less during these unprecedented times,” said Blueprints’ Chief Executive Officer Darlene J. Bigler, in a release recently issued by the agency. “We welcome residents who are new to our services and our staff is available to discuss financial changes from unemployment, to loss of income, to stimulus payments or new budget plans.”
Free virtual sessions can be requested and scheduled by email:
n Home Ownership Center Contact: Irene Keirsbilck, ikeirsbilck@myblueprints.org.
n Career Development Contact: Alexandria Taylor, aetaylor@myblueprints.org.
n Financial Capabilities Center Contact: Amanda Eveler, aeveler@myblueprints.org.
To speak with someone by telephone, call 877-814-0788.
