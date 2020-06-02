The Greene County Fair, a time-honored traditional event celebrating agriculture since 1867, will not be happening this year due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Greene County Fair Board made the decision to cancel during a public meeting held Monday at the fairgrounds. The board discussed the issue at their previous meeting and Debbie Stephenson, fair board secretary / treasurer, said the decision was made after board members worked diligently to look at all available options.
“We carefully reviewed every aspect of the Greene County Fair – vendors, animals, entertainment, contests, the carnival – and after much discussion and consideration the board agreed that canceling the event would be best for the safety and well-being of our residents during these uncertain times.”
Board members said other factors – such as the day-to-day uncertainty caused by the virus and the large number of mandated guidelines and restrictions set in place by state Gov. Wolf and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention that would have to be enforced – also contributed to the final decision.
Following the meeting, Stephenson said if the fair was operating organizers would be mandated to limit the number of people on the fair premises to 250, which would mean that very few fairgoers would actually be able to attend.
“That total of 250 would include staff, vendors, volunteers, contest and competition entrants, 4-H and FFA members and others who are active in presenting the events at the fair,” she explained. “After all of those people, we might have been lucky to be able to admit a few dozen people at a time.”
Other concerns include the staff being required to temperature testing with no-touch thermometers at the admission gates, accurately counting patrons to ensure the total number does not exceed 250 and making sure that everyone is wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
“How do we enforce social distancing in the demolition derby pit, or in the barns?” she asked. “How do we tell parents that they can’t watch their children show their animals because we’ve reached the limit? And how do we tell someone they can’t come in because their temperature is too high? There are just too many elements that would need to be controlled, for unfortunately a much smaller crowd than what the fair is used to.”
Additional factors, she added, dealt with livestock and other participation, logistics with partners and sponsors, entertainment participation and the strain on the local economy.
Stephenson said the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 fair was not made or taken lightly by the fair board.
“People need to understand that this decision devastates us as fair board members,” she said. “We didn’t want to do this, we love the fair. It was a heartbreaking decision. It’s so sad.”
In regards to people on social media sharing their opinions that the decision was made too soon – a little over two months before what would have been the start of the fair – Stephenson said the amount of planning to organize a fair takes much longer than two months.
“The amount of time organizing the fair each year is just insane,” she said. “There is simply too much involved to put it together in just a matter of weeks. It usually takes us up to a whole year to get it all together. Contracts, scheduling vendors and entertainment, insurance, paperwork … It is most definitely not too soon to make this decision.”
Stephenson also said Tropical Amusements Inc., which provides the carnival, games and rides at the fair, notified the fair board that the company would not be able to come this year due to COVID-19 concerns and increasing insurance costs due to other events canceling.
And, she said she was notified on Monday that more than three dozen fairs across the Commonwealth have also canceled their respective events this year.
Residents in support of the 4-H and FFA events at the fair were in attendance for the public meeting, several of who voiced their disapproval of the fair board’s decision. Stephenson said the board understands their frustrations.
“We sympathize with the wonderful youths who have so worked so hard with their animals in preparation for the 2020 fair,” she said. “That is why this board, along with the Greene County Commissioners and many other individuals, organizations and businesses are working on something special for the 4-H and FFA members. We don’t know what that is yet, but as soon we do, we will let everyone know. This board will continue to meet with local and state officials to discuss all options in providing something for the youths.”
In the meantime, Stephenson said the fair board implores all residents to remember the severity of the coronavirus.
“We still can’t take the virus lightly, even as Greene County goes to the green phase,” she said. “This is still a very serious health situation. So while making this decision, the fair board recognized that the health and safety of our fairgoers, staff, concessions, sponsors, entertainers, families and others is of utmost importance.
“It is with great sadness and regret that we have to do it,” she continued. “But this is what we want to say: ‘Everyone please be safe in 2020, and we will see you all at the Greene County Fair in 2021.’”
Commissioner Mike Belding, who was in attendance at the meeting, said that, after all the information was presented, he felt the fair board was forced to make the only feasible decision available.
“Unanimously, a decision was reached that that the Greene County Fair could not occur this year,” he said. “It was obviously the only course of action available to the board.”
Belding said the carnival company had already cancelled its attendance, the 4-H livestock show and sale were already cancelled by Penn State University and there was still uncertainty in potentially limiting the crowd size due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Belding added that financial issues also play a major part in the decision to cancel.
“Knowing that 60 percent of the revenue generated to cover the costs of the fair is generated through tickets sales, it is easy to realize that without the midway rides, carnival attractions, no livestock exhibits and reduced crowds, it would not be financially responsible to hold the fair,” he said. “Additionally, the health and safety of the exhibitors, visitors and spectators remain of prime concern.”
Belding also mirrored Stephenson’s comments about coming up with something special for the 4-H and FFA youths.
“There will be opportunities presented in the future for 4-H and FFA project animals to be presented at a show and sale, albeit not in a 4-H sponsored program,” he said. “Several local farmers and leaders have vowed to ensure a venue appropriate to allow 4-H and FFA members to complete their livestock projects through a sale of some type, although it will not be the traditional fair sale.”
Belding said more details will be made available as they are developed.
Also in attendance at the Monday meeting was Sarah Calvert of Spraggs, who was crowned Greene County Fair Queen last year. Calvert said though she was saddened by the cancellation, she understood the reasoning.
“As a proud representative of the Greene County Fair, it breaks my heart to see it get cancelled, and to see the anger of those who disagree with the decision,” she said. “I think it’s important that we all look at the bigger picture and see the greater good in the decision, that everyone’s safety and health is a priority.”
Calvert said she commends the efforts of educators and officials in trying to do something special for the 4-H and FFA youths, and also applauded the organizers of the fair for their long-term dedication to the annual tradition.
“Behind the scenes, there is so much planning and detail that goes on, that many people might not be aware of,” she said. “It’s really amazing.”
