Bobtown Elementary School held its Spring Chorus Concert on May 19, with students performing under the direction of teacher April Baily.
Sixty-seven students in grades 4 through 6 sang a number of selections before a packed audience of family and friends. Baily is the school’s music teacher and chorus director of nearly 20 years. She also gives instrument lessons.
The concert was the students’ second of the year, and showed off their work during the school year.
