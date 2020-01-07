Since Bobtown Community Youth hosted its first meeting in January 2017, it has served as a hub of activities for youngsters between the ages of 8 and 16 living in and around the small town of 757 residents.
Thanks to a $500 grant from the Community Foundation of Greene County (CFGC), as part of its Fall Community Grants Program, Bobtown area’s youth can feel confident that their organization’s activity programming will continue and grow.
The grant, dispersed this past November, is one of three the youth group has received over the past three years.
“We didn’t get anything the first year because I didn’t even know the grant existed until someone told me about it,” said Melinda Williams, youth leader. “After I applied, we got our first (CFGC) grant in 2018. The money will go toward the purchase of crafts, food and the stamps used to mail the cards to the seniors at Point Manor.”
According to Williams, Bobtown United Methodist Church had a youth group years ago, and kids who participated are now probably in their 40s. Over time, the group just “fizzled out.”
In recent years, however, when the church’s weeklong vacation Bible school closed for the season, Williams said some of the participating kids came up to her saying they wished they could do something like it year round.
“Because there’s nothing for Bobtown youth to do besides play sports, I went to the church board at the end of 2016 and told them I’d be willing to organize a youth group if they would give us permission to use their social hall,” Williams said.
With the support of the board, Bobtown Community Youth had its first meeting in January of 2017. To acquaint area parents about the organization, Williams mailed parents notices with the help of the school district.
“Only two kids showed up at the first meeting, and the most we ever had since was 15,” she said. “Usually we average around eight kids at each session.”
There is no charge for students to participate in the meetings, which are held in the church’s social hall from 2 to 4 p.m on alternate Sundays. The first meeting of 2020 was scheduled for Jan. 5, with the next to follow on Jan. 19.
Each meeting begins with a “Pledge of Allegiance” and ends with everyone forming a circle, holding hands and reciting “The Lord’s Prayer.” At the meetings, the children get to make their own tasty snacks which have included sophisticated and tasty dishes like chicken cordon blue, walking tacos, tortilla shell pizzas and cakes in a mug. Once, Williams brought in her 80-year-old popcorn machine to show them how to make popcorn without a microwave.
“We decide what we want to make for the next meeting, and the money to purchase the food comes out of our own funds,” Williams said.
Besides cooking their own food, the children also play games and make crafts like painted glass balls before Christmas.
“Because kids today are so into video games, I like to have them do what I call ‘old timey things’ like shooting marbles, playing croquet, ‘Mother May I’ and musical chairs,” Williams said. “I was surprised to see how much they like ‘Mother May I.’”
In the spring, the children plant flowers in two beds and mulch, weed and water them throughout the summer. Williams also purchases pots of vegetables like tomatoes, peppers and beans and has the children use the produce they grow and harvest in the snacks they make. They also maintain two large flower pots that stand in front of the social hall.
As another nod to community service, Bobtown Community Youth also “adopted” the elderly residents of Point Manor in Point Marion. The kids make crafts for the residents of the senior home and mail them birthday and Christmas cards they either handmade or decorated store-bought cards.
The kids also collect aluminum cans throughout the year and, with the money they get, give a portion to the church to maintain the social hall. Another portion goes to purchase supplies.
“My hope for the group is that the kids will be honest, respectful and be willing to work together,” Williams said. “Growing the food gives them a sense of group pride and, even though there’s a broad span of ages in the group, they cooperate and get along. We have one member who’s 54 and mentally challenged, and the kids are very kind and helpful to her.”
For more information, phone Williams at 724-943-3017.
