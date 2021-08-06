The Eva K. Bowlby Public Library, located at 311 N. West Street in Waynesburg, recently announced a wide array of events scheduled to be held at the library in August.
PIONEER AND INDIAN TALES – A t 5 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 11, Greene County Historical Society Director Matt Cumberledge will visit the library to explore the county’s early pioneer and Indian tales. RSVP your seat by calling 724-627-9776. This is a free event and is open to the public.
ZOO TRIP - From 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 14, enjoy a day with the family at the Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium. Admission is free for children ages 2 and younger; the fee for older children and adults is $18 per person. Pack a lunch or purchase lunch at the zoo. Transportation cost is included in admission price. You must register and pay for tickets ASAP.
CPR/AED TRAINING - From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 14, Certification/Re-Certification will be offered at the library for adult, child and infant first aid, choking and AED. Cost is $8 and includes training, workbook, a take-home CPR kit and a 2-year official AHA certification card. Limited seating is available; register early by calling 724-984-5702.
PUZZLE CONTEST - From 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 21, teams will compete in a puzzle contest. The library is looking for 8 teams of two to compete in putting together a 500-piece puzzle in three hours or less. Contact the library for more details; registration deadline is at 5 p.m. Aug. 19. A prize will be awarded to the fastest team.
TAILS & TALES SUMMER READING – Now through Aug. 14.
n Mondays - Transition to Kindergarten Classes: Children ages 4-6 will gather to learn skills that will be essential in their transition into kindergarten.
n Tuesdays - Story Classes Preschool at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.; and toddlers at 5 p.m.
n Wednesdays - School Age Day program; children ages 6-12 will participate in fun projects and activities that focus on the theme of “Tails and Tales.” This will be held every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Stories Under the Moon will also be held on Wednesdays at 5 p.m.
n Thursdays - Toddler time at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.; and STREAM/STEM Class at 5 p.m.
n Saturdays - Block Party at 11 a.m., which is free play for various ages of children. Younger children can come play with foam and wood blocks while older kids can participate in Lego challenges for the day. This is geared for siblings of different age groups so parents can still take advantage of library programing but without the multiple trips.
n Free lunches are being provided by the Summer Food Partnership during Summer Reading Quest on Mondays and Wednesdays (12 to 1 p.m.) and snacks on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays (12 to 1 p.m.). Classes are filling quickly; call to register your children today.
ADULT SUMMER READING - The library invites adults to the library this summer for “Tails & Tales” adult summer reading program now through Aug. 14. Read your favorite books or listen to audiobooks and earn prizes all summer long. Pick up a flyer at the library or visit its website at www.evakbowlby.org. Summer readers of all ages can also keep track of their reading through the Beanstack app [https://evakbowlby.beanstack.com]. Create your account on a personal computer or mobile device (Apple or Android) and begin earning badges and prizes today.
MOVIE NIGHT – Beginning at 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 20, families are welcome to the library for a screening of the movie “Joey and Ella.” Bring your chairs, blankets and snacks to the lawn area at the library. This event is free.
COSMIC BINGO – Join the library for a fun night of Glow in the Dark or “COSMIC” Bingo at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27. The library will be using special dabbers, paper bingo sheets and black lights to bring the magic alive. Everyone will get a glow stick and funky music will be playing. This event is free of charge thanks to the sponsorship of SENIORLIFE of Greene County.
Residents are encouraged to support the Bowlby Library by visiting Eva K. Bowlby’s website, www.evakbowlby.org, or their social media channels on Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.
Partons are welcome to browse the library’s selections for 30 minutes and check out materials for a two-week period.
Anyone uncomfortable coming into the library may use the Library-To-Go services, which can be accessed by calling the library with material requests. Staff members will have any requested materials ready for pickup within an hour. No pickups will be allowed 30 minutes before closing time.
Bowlby Library’s current business hours are:
n 9 a.m. to 6 p.m Mondays through Thursdays;
n 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
For more information, call Eva K. Bowlby Public Library at 724-627-9776.
