The Eva K. Bowlby Public Library, located at 311 N. West Street in Waynesburg, recently announced a wide array of events scheduled to be held at the library in December.
The library will be closed on Friday, Dec. 24 and Saturday, Dec. 25, for Christmas holidays. The library will also be closed on Friday, Dec. 31, New Year's Eve and Friday, Jan. 1, New Year's Day.
Holiday Open House – The public is invited to the library’s Holiday Open House on Wednesday, Dec. 8, from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Patrons may pick up their cookie orders and have a chance to win a Cookie Raffle, Children’s Toy Basket Raffle and door prize. Children will enjoy Holiday Story Time and Pictures with Santa (two 5x7 prints for $10). Raffle tickets are currently being sold for $1 each or 6 tickets for $5. Light refreshments will be served. This event is sponsored by Friends of the Bowlby Library.
Sleepover event – On Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 5 p.m., the library's Waggin mascot, Fetch, invites your child's favorite stuffed animal to spend the evening in the library for a holiday story hour. This story hour includes holiday crafts and snacks. For more info, call the library's children and youth services department at 724-627-9776.
Polar Express Party – Enjoy a movie and a pajama party at the library on Friday, Dec. 17, beginning at 6 p.m. The library will be showing "Polar Express" and children will enjoy hot chocolate and cookies. There is limited seating for this event, so register early by calling the library at 724-627-9776.
Christmas Tea – Toddlers and preschoolers ages 18 months through 6 years are invited to a special Christmas Tea story hour on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 10:30 a.m. or Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 5 p.m. Ms. Megan will be sharing “A Christmas Tea” children’s book written by local authors Dianne Toothman and Susan Williams Aul. Pre-register for this event by calling the library's youth services at 724-627-9776.
Book club – Thursday, Dec. 9 at 5:30 p.m. New members are always welcome to join. For more information, call 724-627-9776.
Puzzle contest – Saturday, Dec. 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The library is looking for 10 teams of two to compete in putting together a 500-piece puzzle in three hours or less. Contact the library for more details; registration deadline is at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9. A prize will be awarded to the fastest team.
Friends Sharing Grief – Every Monday evening at 6 p.m. This is a support group for those who are struggling with the loss of an important person in their life. This group provides a safe environment for you to begin the healing process by sharing your deepest thoughts and feelings with other grievers.
Residents are encouraged to support the Bowlby Library by visiting Eva K. Bowlby’s website, www.evakbowlby.org, or their social media channels on Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.
For more information about any of the listed events, stop in or call Eva K. Bowlby Public Library at 724-627-9776.
