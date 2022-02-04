The Eva K. Bowlby Public Library, located at 311 N. West Street in Waynesburg, recently announced a wide array of events scheduled to be held at the library in February.
The library will be closed Monday, Feb. 11 for Presidents’ Day.
The library’s hours are:
n Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.;
n Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and
n Sundays, the library is closed.
Stream into STEM class – The library is offering a STEM class on Thursday, Feb. 10. This class begins at 5 p.m. and is geared toward elementary aged children. Call Youth Services to RSVP your spot at 724-627-9776.
Book club – Thursday, Feb. 10 at 5:30 p.m. Book discussion will be on Agatha Christie’s novel “The Mirror Crack’d.” New members are always welcome to join. For more information, call 724-627-9776.
Movie Night – Enjoy a movie at the library with the whole family on Friday, Feb. 11, beginning at 7 p.m. The library will preview Disney’s “Encanto.” Free snacks and beverages will be offered.
Puzzle competition – Saturday, Feb. 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The library is looking for 10 teams of two to compete in putting together a 500-piece puzzle in three hours or less. Contact the library for more details. A prize will be awarded to the fastest team.
Valentine Story Classes – On Tuesday, Feb. 15, join in on the love with stories, activities and a craft all dedicated to Valentine’s Day. There are two class times offered: 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Register to ensure enough materials are prepared. Call 724-627-9776 for more information.
Adult craft night – Friday, Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. Cost for materials is $20. The craft will be announced on the Bowlby Library’s Facebook page.
Cosmic Bingo – Join the library for Cosmic Bingo on Friday, Feb. 25 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Library will supply all items needed, including prizes. Call to register at 724-627-9776.
T.O.P.S. – Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weight management support group that meets at the library every Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m.
Friends Sharing Grief – Every Monday evening at 6 p.m. This is a support group for those who are struggling with the loss of an important person in their life. This group provides a safe environment for you to begin the healing process by sharing your deepest thoughts and feelings with other grievers.
Story classes – Spring Story Classes will begin on March 1 for babies, toddlers, preschoolers and elementary children. Class sizes will be limited due to CDC guidelines; call to register today.
n Preschoolers (ages 3-6): Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
n Toddlers (ages 18 months to 36 month): Toddler Time Tuesdays at 5 p.m., and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
n Stories Under the Moon (ages 3-6): Wednesdays at 5 p.m.
n Baby Lapsit (ages 6 weeks to 18 months): Thursdays at 11:30 a.m.
n School Age Classes – STREAM into STEM, Thursdays at 5 p.m.
Residents are encouraged to support the Bowlby Library by visiting Eva K. Bowlby’s website, www.evakbowlby.org, or their social media channels on Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.
For more information about any of the listed events, stop in or call Eva K. Bowlby Public Library at 724-627-9776.
