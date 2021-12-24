The Eva K. Bowlby Public Library, located at 311 N. West Street in Waynesburg, recently announced a wide array of events scheduled to be held at the library in January.
The library will be closed Friday, Dec. 24 and Saturday, Dec. 25, for Christmas holidays. The library will also be closed on Friday, Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve and Friday, Jan. 1, New Year’s Day.
New business hours – Beginning Jan. 3, 2022, the library’s hours will be:
n Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.;
n Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and
n Sundays, the library is closed.
Dungeons & Dragons – On Saturday, Jan. 8, at 11 a.m., the library will be hosting a Dungeons and Dragons interest meeting. Those attending will meet the Dungeon Master, split into groups and get the schedule of meeting times. To register, call the library at 724-627-9776.
Stream into STEM classes – The library is offering two STEM classes this winter: Thursday, Jan. 13 and Thursday, Feb. 10. Both classes begin at 5 p.m. and are geared toward elementary aged children. Call Youth Services to RSVP your spot at 724-627-9776.
Book club – Thursday, Jan. 13 at 5:30 p.m. Book discussion will be on Kate DiCamillo’s “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane.” New members are always welcome to join. For more information, call 724-627-9776.
Movie Night – Enjoy a movie at the library on Friday, Jan. 14, beginning at 7 p.m. The library will preview “The Mitchells vs. The Machines.” Free snacks and beverages will be offered.
Puzzle competition – Saturday, Jan. 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The library is looking for 10 teams of two to compete in putting together a 500-piece puzzle in three hours or less. Contact the library for more details. A prize will be awarded to the fastest team.
Author book talk - Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 5:30 p.m. Local author Kevin Paul will visit the library with his latest publication, “Haunted Hills II: Still Lurking in Greene County, Pennsylvania.” This event is free and open to the public. RSVP your seat by calling the library at 724-627-9776.
Adult craft night – Friday, Jan. 21 at 6 p.m. Cost for materials is $20 (for Cricut materials). The library will be personalizing a T-shirt. Pre-register for this class by Wednesday, Jan. 18 and provide a shirt size.
Cosmic Bingo - Join the library for Cosmic Bingo on Friday, Jan. 28 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Library will supply all items needed, including prizes. Call to register at 724-627-9776.
T.O.P.S. - Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weight management support group that meets at the library every Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m.
Friends Sharing Grief – Every Monday evening at 6 p.m. This is a support group for those who are struggling with the loss of an important person in their life. This group provides a safe environment for you to begin the healing process by sharing your deepest thoughts and feelings with other grievers.
Residents are encouraged to support the Bowlby Library by visiting Eva K. Bowlby’s website, www.evakbowlby.org, or their social media channels on Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.
For more information about any of the listed events, stop in or call Eva K. Bowlby Public Library at 724-627-9776.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.