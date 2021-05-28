The Eva K. Bowlby Public Library, located at 311 N. West Street in Waynesburg, recently announced a wide array of events scheduled to be held at the library in June.
Staff wishes to remind patrons that the library remains open, and they are welcome to browse the library for 30 minutes and check out materials for a two-week period.
To make an appointment for a public computer, call 724-627-9776.
Staff asks that all visitors wear a mask inside the library and maintain distance from others. Anyone uncomfortable coming into the library may use the Library-To-Go services; call the library with material requests and staff members will have them ready for pickup within an hour. No material pickups will allowed 30 minutes before closing time.
Bowlby Library’s current business hours are:
n Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and
n Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
BOOK SALE – June 1 through June 30 during regular business hours. The library has many used hardback, paperback, young adult and children’s books for sale. Stop by and fill up a bag for $3.
TINY TIM TOMATO PROJECT – Tuesday, June 8 and 5 p.m. Youths are encouraged to register for this class to receive a special tomato plant and learn how to properly care for it. To register, call Youth Services at 724-627-9776.
ADULT CRAFT NIGHT - Friday, June 11 at 6:30 p.m. Cost for the project is $20. Registration is required; participants can meet at the library or join virtually via Zoom. For more information, contact the library.
PUZZLE CONTEST - Saturday, June 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The library is looking for 8 teams of two to compete in putting together a 500-piece puzzle in three hours or less. Contact the library for more details; registration deadline is June 10 at 5 p.m. Prize is awarded to the fastest team.
SUMMER READING KICK-OFF PET PARADE - Friday, June 18 at 6 p.m. Judges will determine prizes such as best dressed, cutest dog/name, etc. There will be refreshments and an Animal Rescue or Humane Society station on-hand. The library will be offering story times and summer activities for a 8 weeks of summer.
MOVIE NIGHTS @ THE LIBRARY – Friday, June 18 at 8:30 p.m. on the library lawn. The library will be showing Disney’s “Rescuers Down Under.” Patrons are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs and snacks.
TAILS & TALES SUMMER READING – Begins on Monday, June 21 through Aug. 14.
n Mondays - Transition to Kindergarten Classes: Children ages 4-6 will gather to learn skills that will be essential in their transition into kindergarten.
n Tuesdays - Story Classes Preschool at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.; and toddlers at 5 p.m.
n Wednesdays - School Age Day program for ages 6-12 will participate in fun projects and activities that focus on the theme of “Tails and Tales.” This will be held every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Stories Under the Moon will also be held on Wednesdays at 5 p.m.
n Thursdays - Toddler time at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.; and STREAM/STEM Class at 5 p.m.
n Saturdays - Block Party at 11 a.m., which is free play for various ages of children. Younger children can come play with foam and wood blocks while older kids can participate in Lego challenges for the day. This is geared for siblings of different age groups so parents can still take advantage of library programing but without the multiple trips.
ADULT SUMMER READING - The library invites adults to the library this summer for “Tails & Tales” adult summer reading program from June 21 through Aug. 14. Read your favorite books or listen to audiobooks and earn prizes all summer long. Pick up a flyer at the library or visit its website at www.evakbowlby.org. Summer readers of all ages can also keep track of their reading through the Beanstack app [https://evakbowlby.beanstack.com]. Create your account on a personal computer or mobile device (Apple or Android) and begin earning badges and prizes today.
VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB – Thursday, June 24 at 4:30 p.m. This book club is reading titles listed on PBS’ Great American Reads. New members are always welcome to join; call the library for more information at 724-627-9776.
CRICUT CLASS – Saturday, June 26 at 10:30 a.m. Did you get a Cricut for a gift or a must have item? Did you use it once or twice but never really got the hang of it? Interested in purchasing a Cricut but not sure if it’s worth all the money? This class is for you, Megan will be explaining and demonstrating basic Cricut functions so you will get more knowledge and comfort using the machine. To sign up, call the library at 724-627-9776.
Residents are encouraged to support the Bowlby Library by visiting Eva K. Bowlby’s website or their social media channels on Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.
