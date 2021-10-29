The Eva K. Bowlby Public Library, located at 311 N. West Street in Waynesburg, recently announced a wide array of events scheduled to be held at the library in November.
The library will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day. The library will also be closing early on Wednesday, Nov. 24 at 1 p.m., and will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26, for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Fall story classes – Now through December 11. Call the library’s youth services to register your child today at 724-627-9776 for the following classes.
n Preschool: Tuesdays (3 to 4 years old) at 10:30 a.m. and Tuesdays (4 to 5 years old) at 1:30 p.m.
n Stories Under the Moon: Wednesdays (3 to 6 years old) at 5 p.m.
n Toddler Share: Tuesdays (18 to 35 months old) at 5 p.m. and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., and Baby Lapsit (Up to 17 months old) at 11:30 a.m.
n School Ages (STEM Activities): Thursdays (6 to 12 years old) at 5 p.m.
Movie Night – Friday, Nov. 5, beginning at 7 p.m. Movie nights are back indoors and seating is limited to 15 attendants. The movie will be “Paw Patrol: The Movie.” Register by calling the library at 724-627-9776.
Book club – Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 5:30 p.m. Book discussion will be on Charles Martin’s “The Mountain Between Us.” For more information, call 724-627-9776.
Puzzle contest – Saturday, Nov. 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The library is looking for 10 teams of two to compete in putting together a 500-piece puzzle in three hours or less. Contact the library for more details; registration deadline is at 5 p.m. Nov. 10. A prize will be awarded to the fastest team.
Cricut class – Saturday, Nov. 13 at 10:30 a.m. Did you get a Cricut for a gift or a must-have item? Did you use it once or twice but never really got the hang of it? Interested in purchasing a Cricut but not sure if it’s worth all the money? This class is for you. Megan will be explaining and demonstrating basic Cricut functions so you will get more knowledge and comfort using the machine. To sign up, call the library at 724-627-9776.
Cosmic bingo – Join the library for a fun night of Glow in the Dark or “Cosmic” Bingo at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19. Participants will be using special dabbers, paper bingo sheets and black lights to bring the magic alive. Everyone will get a glow stick and funky music will be playing. This event is free of charge thanks to the sponsorship of SENIORLIFE of Greene County.
Turkey Trot 5K – The library’s 5th annual “Turkey Trot” 5K Run/Walk and 1K Children’s Wobble Gobble Fun Run will be held on Saturday, Nov. 20, beginning at the Bowlby Library Gazebo. The 1K Children’s Fun Run will begin at 9 a.m. followed by the 5K Run/Walk at 9:15 a.m. Awards will be given to the top 3 male and female walkers/runners in each age category. The award ceremony will be held immediately following the race at the gazebo. Light snacks and refreshments will be provided as well as other children’s activities inside the library while parents run or walk in the race. For more info, call the library at 724-627-9776.
Ladies Night Out – Saturday, Nov. 20, 6 to 8 p.m. This special evening will include a craft provided by the Lumber Ladies (mason jar snowman wood craft) and many vendors to pamper yourself. Browse the newest styles of LuLaRoe, Lipsense, a jewelry vendor and nail wraps. Light refreshments and beverages will be available. There are limited seats available. Tickets are $35 each. Call the library at 724-627-9776 for more info and/or to register for the event.
Holiday Open House – The public is invited to the library’s Holiday Open House on Wednesday, Dec. 8, from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Patrons are encouraged to submit their holiday cookie orders from Willow Tree Farm online at www.evakbowlby.org. Deadline to order is Nov. 26. Enter the Cookie Raffle, Children’s Toy Basket Raffle, Photos with Santa and Door Prize. Children will enjoy Holiday Story Time and Pictures with Santa. Raffle tickets are currently being sold for $1 each or 6 tickets for $5. Sponsored by Friends of the Bowlby Library.
Friends sharing grief – Every Monday evening at 6 p.m. This is a support group for those who are struggling with the loss of an important person in their life. This group provides a safe environment for you to begin the healing process by sharing your deepest thoughts and feelings with other grievers.
Residents are encouraged to support the Bowlby Library by visiting Eva K. Bowlby’s website, www.evakbowlby.org, or their social media channels on Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.
For more information about any of the listed events, stop in or call Eva K. Bowlby Public Library at 724-627-9776.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.