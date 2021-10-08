The Eva K. Bowlby Public Library, located at 311 N. West Street in Waynesburg, recently announced a wide array of events scheduled to be held at the library in October.
The library will be closed on Monday, Sept. 6 for the Labor Day holiday.
Current business hours:
n Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.;
n Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The library is closed on Sundays.
Fall story classes - Oct. 5 through December 11. Call the library’s youth services to register your child today at 724-627-9776 for the following classes.
n Preschool: Tuesdays (3 to 4 years old) at 10:30 a.m. and Tuesdays (4 to 5 years old) at 1:30 p.m.
n Stories Under the Moon: Wednesdays (3 to 6 years old) at 5 p.m.
n Toddler Share: Tuesdays (18 to 35 months old) at 5 p.m. and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m., and Baby Lapsit (Up to 17 months old) at 11:30 a.m.
n School Ages (STEM Activities): Thursdays (6 to 12 years old) at 5 p.m.
Art classes – Every Tuesday at 4:00pm for 6-11year olds; register in Youth Services department.
Reading competition – The Reading Competition team will be meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 4 p.m. The Bowlby Team welcomes those who love to read and compete in elementary and high school levels. For more information, call the library’s youth services at 724-627-9776.
Residents are encouraged to support the Bowlby Library by visiting Eva K. Bowlby’s website, www.evakbowlby.org, or their social media channels on Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.
For more information, call Eva K. Bowlby Public Library at 724-627-9776.
Book club – Thursday, Oct. 14 at 5:30 p.m. Book discussion will be on Patrick Taylor’s “Irish Country Doctor.” For more information, call 724-627-9776.
Family fall fest – Mark your calendars for Friday, Oct. 15, from 6 to 8 p.m. for the Family Fall Fest for families with children. There will be autumn themed games and crafts, as well as a showing of “Charlie Brown and the Great Pumpkin” at 7:30 p.m. Call to register your family at 724-627-9776.
Puzzle contest – Saturday, Oct. 16 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The library is looking for 10 teams of two to compete in putting together a 500-piece puzzle in three hours or less. Contact the library for more details; registration deadline is at 5 p.m. Oct. 14. A prize will be awarded to the fastest team.
Cosmic bingo – Join the library for a fun night of Glow in the Dark or “Cosmic” Bingo at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22. Participants will be using special dabbers, paper bingo sheets and black lights to bring the magic alive. Everyone will get a glow stick and funky music will be playing. This event is free of charge thanks to the sponsorship of SENIORLIFE of Greene County.
Cricut class – Saturday, Oct. 23 at 10:30 a.m. Did you get a Cricut for a gift or a must-have item? Did you use it once or twice but never really got the hang of it? Interested in purchasing a Cricut but not sure if it’s worth all the money? This class is for you. Megan will be explaining and demonstrating basic Cricut functions so you will get more knowledge and comfort using the machine. To sign up, call the library at 724-627-9776.
Library day at Casa Capri – Casa Capri invites the public to come out and support the Friends of the Bowlby Public Library on Sunday, Oct. 24 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Casa Capri will donate a percentage of food purchases to the library; no coupon is necessary. Heather Gapen of Willow Tree Farm Bakery will also have a selection of her baked goods available for sale outside the restaurant, which is located at the Greene Plaza in Waynesburg. Stop by and support the Friends and your local public library.
Friends and authors evening – Wednesday, Oct. 27, 6 to 8 p.m. Friends of the Bowlby Library invite the public to an evening of celebrating local authors. This event is free and open to the public.
A haunting tale – On Friday, Oct. 29 from 6 to 7 p.m., storyteller Alan Irvin will be sharing his collection of scary chilling ghost stores, followed by a “Haunted Mansion Tour” that begins at 7:30 p.m. through the four floors of the library, viewing different ghastly spectacles that only appear after dark. Be prepared for a creepy, crawly haunted experience. This event is not recommended for children under the age of 13 years.
Friends sharing grief - Every Monday evening at 6 p.m. This is a support group for those who are struggling with the loss of an important person in their life. This group provides a safe environment for you to begin the healing process by sharing your deepest thoughts and feelings with other grievers.
Turkey Trot 5K – The library’s 5th annual “Turkey Trot” 5K Run/Walk and 1K Children’s Fun Run will be held on Saturday, Nov. 20, beginning at the Bowlby Library Gazebo. The 1K Children’s Fun Run will begin at 9 a.m. followed by the 5K Run/Walk at 9:15 a.m. Awards will be given to the top 3 male and female walkers/runners in each age category. The award ceremony will be held immediately following the race at the gazebo. Light snacks and refreshments will be provided as well as other children’s activities inside the library while parents run or walk in the race. For more info, call the library at 724-627-9776.
For more information about any of the listed events, stop in or call Eva K. Bowlby Public Library at 724-627-9776.
