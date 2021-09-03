The Eva K. Bowlby Public Library, located at 311 N. West Street in Waynesburg, recently announced a wide array of events scheduled to be held at the library in September.
The library will be closed on Monday, Sept. 6 for the Labor Day holiday.
NEW BUSINESS HOURS - Beginning Sept. 7, the library’s new hours will be:
n Mondays thru Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.;
n Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The library is closed on Sundays.
LIBRARY CARD SIGN-UP - September is National Library Card Sign-Up Month. The library will replace damaged or lost cards at no charge during the month.
BOOK CLUB - Thursday, Sept. 9 at 4:30 p.m. Book discussion will be on Linda Rutledge’s book, “West with Giraffes.” For more information, call 724-627-9776.
FAMILY BASEBALL NIGHT - Friday, Sept. 10 at 7:05 p.m. Purchase your tickets through the library for $10 per person by Sept. 3. Transportation is not provided for this event.
TEDDY BEAR PICNIC - Saturday, Sept. 11, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This year is a family event and kids of all ages are invited to bring their favorite stuffed friend for our Teddy Bear picnic. There will be stories, crafts, games, songs and picnicking.
READING COMPETITION - With schools now in session, the Reading Competition team will be meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 4 p.m. The Bowlby Team welcomes those who love to read and compete in elementary and high school levels. For more information, call the library’s youth services at 724-627-9776.
ADULT CRAFT NIGHT - Friday, Sept. 17, at 6:30 p.m. Participants will be making a fall-themed craft. Cost is $20 for materials. Call to RSVP your seat by Sept. 15 at 724-627-9776.
PUZZLE CONTEST - Saturday, Sept. 18 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The library is looking for 8 teams of two to compete in putting together a 500-piece puzzle in three hours or less. Contact the library for more details; registration deadline is at 5 p.m. Sept. 10. A prize will be awarded to the fastest team.
COSMIC BINGO - Join the library for a fun night of Glow in the Dark or “COSMIC” Bingo at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24. Participants will be using special dabbers, paper bingo sheets and black lights to bring the magic alive. Everyone will get a glow stick and funky music will be playing. This event is free of charge thanks to the sponsorship of SENIORLIFE of Greene County.
MOVIE NIGHT - Friday, Sept. 24 beginning at 7 p.m. Families are welcome to the library for a screening of the Disney movie “Luca.” Bring your chairs, blankets and snacks to the lawn area at the library. This event is free.
CRICUT CLASS - Saturday, Sept. 25 at 10:30 a.m. Did you get a Cricut for a gift or a must-have item? Did you use it once or twice but never really got the hang of it? Interested in purchasing a Cricut but not sure if it’s worth all the money? This class is for you. Megan will be explaining and demonstrating basic Cricut functions so you will get more knowledge and comfort using the machine. To sign up, call the library at 724-627-9776.
CPR/AED TRAINING - On Saturday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., this training will be offered at the library for adult, child and infant first aid, choking and AED. Cost is $88 and includes training, workbook, a take-home CPR kit and a 2-year official AHA certification card. Limited seating is available; register early by calling 724-984-5702.
FRIENDS SHARING GRIEF - Every Monday evening at 5 p.m. This is a support group for those who are struggling with the loss of an important person in their life. This group provides a safe environment for you to begin the healing process by sharing your deepest thoughts and feelings with other grievers.
FALL STORY CLASSES - Oct. 5 through December 11.
n Preschool: Tuesdays (3-4 years old) at 10:30 a.m. and Tuesdays (4-5 years old) at 1:30 p.m.
n Stories Under the Moon: Wednesdays (3-6 years) at 5 p.m.
n Toddler Share: Thursdays (18-35 months old) at 10:30 a.m. and Baby Lapsit (0-17 months old) at 11:30 a.m.
n School Ages (STEM Activities): Wednesdays (6-12 years old) at 5 p.m.
Residents are encouraged to support the Bowlby Library by visiting Eva K. Bowlby’s website, www.evakbowlby.org, or their social media channels on Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.
For more information, call Eva K. Bowlby Public Library at 724-627-9776.
