The Eva K. Bowlby Public Library, located at 311 North West Street in Waynesburg, will host the fifth annual 2021 “Turkey Trot 5K” on Sunday, Nov. 20.
This event, which consists of a 5K Run/Walk and a 1K Children’s Fun Run, will raise money to fulfill the library’s mission “to provide through the use of traditional and emerging technologies, materials and services for community residents of all ages for literacy, information, fun and enrichment,” according to a release recently issued by the library.
The event will begin at the library’s gazebo. The 1K Children’s Fun Run will begin at 9 a.m. followed by the 5K Run/Walk at 9:15 a.m. Awards will be given to the top three male and female walkers/runners in each age category.
Light snacks and refreshments will be provided, as well as other children’s activities inside the library while parents run or walk in the race.
Those not looking to participate in the 5K Turkey Trot but would still like to donate should visit www.evakbowlby.org.
For more information, call the Eva K. Bowlby Public Library at 724-627-9776.
