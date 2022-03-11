Bowlby Library holds ceremony for unveiling of new studio

“It truly took a village to make this dream a reality.”
Those words were spoken by Kathy McClure, director of the Eva K. Bowlby Public Library in Waynesburg, when talking about the library’s new Exploration and Creative Studio during a ribbon-cutting ceremony held March 4.
The ceremony was held to commemorate the grand opening of the newly renovated space, which is housed in the library’s former garage area.
The studio space includes a full kitchen and desk area to add a sewing machine, an electronic cutting machine and 3D printer. The library will also be stocking the cabinets with materials to foster the exploration and learning of science, technology, engineering, art and math.
The studio will also host cooking classes in the near future, and can also double as a meeting space for the general public.
“This is a space for tweens, teens, and adults to explore and learn,” McClure said.
“The renovation of the garage has been a wish for a very long time,” she said. “The vision changed over the years but never faltered. Through the generosity of our library patrons and supporters, the commissioners, Friends of Bowlby, EQT and community partners, this space has been created that will foster a love for learning – a place to explore, question and think,” she said.
During the ceremony, McClure thanked past and current members of the library’s board of trustees, library staff and contractors Jason Emerick and Dave Bell, who worked closely with her through what she called “the long and arduous process” of planning, estimating costs, changing plans and regrouping, not once or twice, but several times.
“These people rolled along with me through all the planning, preparing, struggles, two Keystone Grant cycles, and changing directions after a few failed attempts to secure funding for the original plan,” she explained. “I felt their support and encouragement, which gave me the strength to never give up ... through the efforts of our village, we were still able to create a valuable space to be enjoyed by generations to come.”
She also recognized the late Malcolm Moore, the architect for the project.
“Mr. Moore gave hours of his time to create the first set of blueprints for the renovation and addition,” she said. “He wouldn’t accept a dime, and his words, ‘A dream can become a reality if you want it badly enough,’ were an inspiration to us all.”
McClure also thanked the library patrons and numerous area businesses, agencies and individuals who supported the library in the project.
“They gave of their time, offered emotional support and/or provided financial assistance,” she said. “This would not have been possible without the support of so many.”
