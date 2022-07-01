Patrons of the Eva K. Bowlby Public Library in Greene County can get free admission for up to four people to a number of museums or historical sites in and around the Pittsburgh area.
Through a partnership with Heinz Center Affiliates Program, the Waynesburg library is offering passes for Duncan & Miller Glass Museum, Heinz History Center (including Fort Pitt Museum and Meadowcroft Rockshelter), Historic Fort Steuben, Merrick Art Gallery, Old Economy Village, Somerset Historical Center and West Overton Village Museum & Distillery.
Each pass comes with virtual access to educational information, itinerary ideas and other fun content. The experience kits are checked-out for one week at a time (Monday to Sunday). Due to fluctuating circumstances, the library recommends checking the site’s operating hours prior to borrowing the kit.
Those who check out three kits before Oct. 31 have a change to win a prize.
For more information about how to get tickets, call the library at 724-627-9776. Virtual visit information can be found on the library’s website at evakbowlby.org/visit-a-local-museum.
