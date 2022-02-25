Bowlby Library to hold ceremony for new Exploration and Creative Studio

The public is invited to the Eva K. Bowlby Public Library in Waynesburg for the grand opening of a newly renovated space at the library - The Exploration and Creative Studio.
The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 4 and will include the ribbon cutting ceremony and tour, followed by light refreshments.
The library’s youth services coordinator will have a special library-themed story class for children and parents at noon and the youth services aide will conduct a STEM class at 1 p.m.
The studio, which is housed in the library’s former garage area, will contain STEM materials for children’s programming. Cooking classes will be held in the studio and the library will also offer sewing machines for use by patrons.
The studio will also double as a meeting space for the general public.
The library requests the public register for the event by calling 724-627-9776.
