If you love puzzles, you won’t want to miss the Eva K. Bowlby Public Library’s first annual Puzzle Contest.
Scheduled for Saturday, February 15, the free puzzle contest starts at 12:30 p.m. and is open to anyone 15 and older.
“We are looking for eight teams of two people to compete in putting together an identical 500-piece puzzle in three hours or less,” said Kathy Douglas, director of public relations and technical support at the library. “We want to offer the community a fun activity that encourages social interaction.”
Douglas said the team that completes the puzzle in the shortest amount of time will be designated the winner. If no team completes a puzzle by 3:30 p.m., judges will choose a winner by counting the remaining pieces and connected sections.
The first place team will be awarded a 1,000-piece puzzle while the second place team will receive a magnifying glass. Each team can also take home its 500-piece as a keepsake.
Mary Herrick and her 17-year-old son Hunter are looking forward to competing as a team.
“We enjoy putting puzzles together,” said Herrick, a resident of Rodgersville. “I think puzzles are a great activity for anyone, regardless of their age. Puzzles build problem-solving skills, as well as teamwork, patience and socialization.”
Douglas said the library will match contestants into teams if they do not already have a partner. She added that the public is invited to attend and watch the contest.
“Anyone is welcome to come and quietly cheer on their team, but we ask the public to be respectful of other patrons of the library,” Douglas said. “And while you are at the library, be sure to check out our great selection of books and other resources.”
A part of the Greene County Library System, the Eva K. Bowlby Public Library is located at 311 N. West Street in Waynesburg.
Reservations for the puzzle contest must be made by February 8 at 3 p.m. For more information or to reserve your spot, call 724-627-9776.
