One of the many negative results of the COVID-19 pandemic is that local senior students didn’t get to enjoy their final year of high school in the “normal” sense. And that includes the annual, traditional rite of passage known as the senior prom.
As the pandemic forced school district administrators and teachers to quickly and unexpectedly scramble plans to finish the 2019-20 school year, the prom was forced to become a casualty, either postponed indefinitely or outright canceled.
One local business, however, decided that the prom was too big a deal for the seniors to just fall by the wayside. So, in an effort to allow the seniors across the county to still enjoy that important memory, the business is doing something special.
Brady’s Roadhouse in west Waynesburg will hold a unique Greene County Senior Prom on Saturday, July 11, from 5 to 9 p.m. Owner Brady Gaines and manager Shannon Taylor have been working diligently to put the event together after the idea came to them from a social media post.
“We saw a post on Facebook a while back where a father hosted a prom for his daughter at their home, and we thought we should take a look into doing something similar here,” Taylor said. “We wondered if we could pull it off by using our facility to hold a prom for the seniors from all five county school districts, and the more we dove into the idea, the more we realized it was a good one.”
Gaines and Taylor began seeking donations from local businesses to assist with the event, and soon after created an online link, www.prekindle.com/event/23723-greene-county-senior-prom-2020-waynesburg?fbclid=IwAR198GwhJrV_GDynRmHeX_8r32SSNHEAUxn7g7Ap6kzOeVO3o62xf6xGgdM, for students to purchase tickets and obtain additional information about the event.
Greene County 2020 seniors are invited to attend the prom along with their dates, or “plus ones,” who must be under the age of 21.
“All the same rules as far as age limits would apply for attendees, just like at their respective schools,” Taylor said.
Tickets cost $20 per person and must be purchased in advance, so that Gaines and Taylor can get an accurate head count of how many people are attending. However, Taylor said that the $20 will be refunded to the attendees when they arrive.
The event will feature colorful decorations, dinner, a cookie table, live entertainment and giveaways. A photographer will also be present to take pictures of the couples. Security and chaperones will be on hand throughout the event, and smoking and drinking alcohol will absolutely not be permitted in the establishment. The bar on the premises will be closed during the private event.
“The seniors missed so much during their final year of high school due to COVID-19, and we like to think this a way of giving them something back that they lost,” Taylor said. “It’s really important that we are trying to give them one special memory that they all deserve.”
Taylor said she knows many girls had already bought their prom dresses prior to the pandemic, while couples had already made plans in advance to attend their prom.
The idea from its conception was to make it accessible to all senior students, she added.
“This idea is bigger than just offering it to one high school,” she said. “And whether or not the five school districts have held their own prom or are planning to hold it later, we still want to provide a positive alternative for those seniors who either couldn’t or can’t make their school prom.”
Taylor thanked the following for the donations of funds, services and/or volunteer assistance that Brady’s Roadhouse has received thus far for the event: Photographer Taishea Ross, Hot Mops Cleaning Inc., Dr. Matthew Houston, Peggy Bissett, Susan Fox, Ashton Leigh, Shirley Negly, Petrina Supler, El’s Cactus Boutique and Cait Rush, Larry Coffield and Kaye, Kristy Vliet and 5 Kids Kandy, Ken and Brenda Hughes, Duane Arborgast and Mary Lee.
“We are so blessed and grateful for the generosity that we have received so far, for making this a magical night for our seniors,” Taylor said. “It is much appreciated, and without that support it would have been very difficult for us to put this countywide senior prom together.”
Anyone interested in making a monetary donation for the Greene County Senior Prom may do so by stopping by Brady’s Roadhouse, which is located at 555 W. High St. in Waynesburg. And for tickets or additional information about the event, visit the business, call 724-627-8129, or visit the event link, www.prekindle.com/event/23723-greene-county-senior-prom-2020-waynesburg?fbclid=IwAR198GwhJrV_GDynRmHeX_8r32SSNHEAUxn7g7Ap6kzOeVO3o62xf6xGgdM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.