Businesses donate money, vehicles to Waynesburg police

Waynesburg’s police department recently received two donated vehicles for enforcement, as well as $10,000 to be used to outfit another with new equipment.
EQT natural gas company donated $10,000 and a vehicle, while Jay D. Enterprises also donated a vehicle.
The $10,000 was used to outfit one if the new vehicles with police lights, more storage, sirens, a push bumper and all other equipment that isn’t standard for a vehicle.
Also donated by EQT was a used vehicle, which will be utilized for Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program enforcement, said Tom Ankrom, police chief.
Casey Durdines, local government and community affairs specialist at EQT, said they decided to replace some of their vehicles last year and began looking right away at what organizations they were going to donate the used vehicles to. They donated five vehicles in total, each to a different organization.
“We set aside a certain amount of vehicles for donation,” Durdines said. “We try to identify organizations that we impact – organizations that we have a relationship with. With the limited amount of vehicles we have to donate, it’s obviously a tough selection, but I think primarily with the police and fire, we have that commitment to working with first responders.”
Mike Lauderbaugh, vice president of environmental health and safety at EQT, said that many of the people that work in EQT are or have been first responders, so they are always looking for ways to support them. The other four vehicles were donated to Bentleyville Fire Department, Ellsworth Fire Department, Center Township and Belmont County, Ohio, emergency management.
“If we can [help them], let’s do it,” Lauderbaugh said. “We’re all about supporting our first responders.”
Lauderbaugh said they would be willing to donate again in the future in case of need.
“We’d obviously need to consider our fleet and what we have available at that time. We always are looking for ways to help the community, and if the timing worked out to where we had some vehicles and we were able to, that could be possible,” he said.
Jay D. Enterprises donated a different vehicle, which will be used as a code enforcement vehicle.
Waynesburg Mayor Brian Tanner thanked Jay D. Enterprises and EQT and said a burden was taken off of the borough.
“You don’t know how much you’ve helped us,” he said to them.
