Businesses struggle during coronavirus outbreak

Editor’s Note: This article is the third of a three-part series on the effects of the coronavirus on local businesses.
Local businesses from across Greene County continue to feel the dramatic effects of COVID-19’s ongoing impact. Numerous businesses spoke firsthand on just how powerful that impact has been, and continues to be, for them.
Lida Orbash, manager of Tommy Boy’s Tavern in Waynesburg, said the virus has greatly impacted the business.
“We are just trying to survive at this point,” she said. “Last week, we offered takeout and it was kind of disappointing in the response we had … I understand people are reluctant to come into a place which is why we are happy to run it out to them – do curbside service.”
Orbash said she is greatly sympathetic for all of the local businesses and what they’re going through and trying to pay their bills.
“It’s just a really hard time for all of us right now,” she said. “I think people are trying to save their money because of the uncertainty, worried about when they will have money and when they will be able to get to go back to work. In the meantime, I have checked in with our employees to make sure they’re okay and asking them if they need anything … their response has been that they’re okay for now, so that’s a relief for us.”
Orbash said the establishment has provided meals for a few people that did not have the money to pay.
“We all need to try to help others during this terrible time,” she said. “We’re all in this together.”
Nathan Pierce, owner of PNG Outdoor Services – a local lawn care/landscaping company that opened in 2019 – said the effects of the coronavirus have created a roller coaster ride of emotions for his business.
“We had a great first year and were really looking forward to this spring; but just as we were ramping up our efforts for our second season of services, here comes COVID-19 out of left field,” he said. “It really affected our company when Gov. Wolf announced that all nonlife-sustaining businesses in the state must close. That night, I was left scrambling for answers as lawn care/landscaping wasn’t specified on the governor’s list.”
Pierce said phone calls and emails for clarification carried on into the weekend, and he eventually was told officials announced that landscapers would be allowed to continue their work.
“Immediately, I went into overdrive and have been trying to cram as many projects in as I can before someone changes their mind,” he said. “The main area we have been affected with right now is our material suppliers. They now must limit their hours, and some are being declared nonessential and having to close completely. In those cases, we’ve just had to be creative and adapt and make do with what we have.”
Pierce said his company was able to recently complete four jobs and he hopes to complete more in the immediate future.
“We’ll just have to see what happens by the time we start cutting grass here in a few weeks and how that is going to be affected,” he said.
Pierce said he also has personal concerns regarding the virus.
“My wife works as a physical therapist at a hospital that already had at least one confirmed case, and both of my parents had pretty major surgeries the week they started regulating visitors with patients and doing health screenings for entry at the hospitals,” he said. “Luckily, they are both recovering at home now away from all this madness. I’ve been trying to stay up on the latest news and stats and just get as much info as I can to process and try to predict and plan for what might happen, but it all just seems so uncertain right now.”
Pierce said he is taking as many precautions as he can to limit exposures and maintain social distancing.
“I think the best thing we have going for us is that we work outside and for the most part away from other people,” he said. “I think the best thing all small businesses can do right now is just don’t give up and concentrate on their families now. If you’ve been shut down, there is still plenty that can be done in the interim to be ready to roll when the restrictions are lifted. Work on marketing and keeping your name out there.”
Pierce said he feels all local businesses should be supporting each other, whether that be purchasing gift cards, sharing Facebook posts or helping them with services.
“And for Pete’s sake, we need to stop bashing each other for our opinions on what is happening in the world right now,” he stressed. “Each one of our situations are unique, and in the end, we are all just doing the best we can with the cards we have been dealt.”
Lastly, Pierce said he hopes everyone can remain positive.
“My hope is that the country can soon be completely reopened,” he said. “I know this is a unique situation, but this isn’t the first time our country has faced an economic crisis. This will eventually end, and hopefully sooner rather than later. It’s not how hard you fall that matters ... it’s how you get back up and keep on fighting that counts.”
Dave Rishell, owner of Rishell’s Barber Shop in Waynesburg, shared similar sentiments about the virus’s impact.
“As a sole proprietorship of the business, I don’t fall under the usual ‘small business’ government designation,” he said. “I have no employees. In my case, if I don’t work, I don’t eat. I also DJ (play music as a disc jockey) on the side, but with the bars closed, I can’t play either.”
Rishell said he is grateful for outside assistance.
“Without help, from the government or family, I couldn’t make it,” he said. “Even though there are protections in place so that utilities aren’t supposed to be allowed to be shut off or houses aren’t being foreclosed due to lack of mortgage payments, we all still have creditors that continue to call. Fortunately, I am paid up even though the payments were later than usual.”
Charles W. Trump Jr., CEO of First Federal Savings & Loan Association of Greene County, said First Federal is committed to continuing its services despite the ongoing uncertainty.
“It is an honor to be an industry that is considered to be essential, and we take that very seriously,” Trump said. “There is no way that society can function in any capacity without people having access to their funds, and we take pride in being a trustworthy institution dedicated to protecting those funds. This is why we are proud of our slogan, ‘People you know, people you can trust.’”
Trump said though he is “heartfully apologetic” that the local branches have closed their lobbies and eliminated interaction with customers, he is excited that First Federal is focusing on technology.
“Our services are driven by technology, which is very important,” he said. “We encourage our customers to utilize online banking, our ATMs are fully operational for cash needs, and we have a robust telephone system set up for customers. We are dedicated to making sure that all of our banking functionalities are up and running.”
Trump said although there is “no playbook as how residents should respond to the virus during these unprecedented times,” he encourages everyone to remain optimistic.
“We must remain committed to helping each other and protecting ourselves and our families,” he said. “If we do that, we will all get through this together.”
Jim Whipkey, owner of Scotty’s Pizza in Waynesburg, said he has been focusing his attention on the safety of his employees and customers.
“I have made it very clear that if our employees do not feel comfortable coming to work in light of the virus, then they have every right to stay home and their jobs will be waiting for them when they return,” he said. “Even though we closed our dining area, we are focused on keeping the restaurant clean and thoroughly sanitized and stressing to the employees the absolute importance of washing their hands. We are absolutely committed to everyone’s safety.”
The business was offering delivery for a while, but Whipkey said delivery will be shut down for at least a week or so.
“There is a concern of potential exposure to our drivers, so we felt closing it down was a good idea,” he said. “We are fortunate that our business has been steady, and we don’t anticipate the delivery shutdown will greatly impact our business.”
As for the ongoing pandemic, Whipkey encourages everyone to be safe.
“We all have to be aware and educated as to what is going on, we need to listen to CDC and be safe, smart and cautious,” he said. “We just have to bear down and take this issue seriously … if we all do this, we’ll hopefully get through it a lot sooner.”
