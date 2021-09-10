The Waynesburg University Graduate Counseling Program recently received accreditation by Council for Accreditation of Counseling and Related Education Programs (CACREP) for two counseling specialty areas and a doctoral program.
The programs include Waynesburg’s master of arts in counseling (addiction counseling) program, master of arts in counseling (clinical mental health counseling) program and the Ph.D. in counselor education and supervision program.
The accreditation cycle lasts through Oct. 31, 2029, and was granted without condition.
“This accreditation is the result of a consistent and collaborative effort of our faculty, students, administration, and staff over the course of several years,” shared Dr. James Hepburn, director of the Graduate Counseling Program and professor of psychology.
“Accreditation by CACREP certifies that our programs meet all of the standards set forth by CACREP. These standards are intended to ensure that students graduating from our programs have the requisite knowledge and skills to work effectively as counselors (M.A.) and as counselor-educators (Ph.D.).”
The accreditation process includes an extensive review of self-study documents, an on-site review team visit and various oral and written feedback between the institution and the CACREP board.
Waynesburg’s faculty and staff began developing a self-study in the fall of 2018 and completed the extensive review by the fall of 2019. The site visit was postponed until the spring of 2021 because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“This accreditation will allow us to attract the best students from our region and facilitate the ongoing development of innovative clinical programming, community outreach, and advocacy for individuals who may have mental health needs or substance use concerns,” added Hepburn.
Earlier this year, Waynesburg University’s Addictions Counseling concentration was recognized as a 2021 Top 50 Master’s Counseling Program for Addiction Counseling by Addiction Counselor. The program was ranked No. 4 in the country.
“The counseling programs at Waynesburg University have developed a highly qualified faculty who are diverse in their training, actively engaged in clinical practice, involved in community outreach and advocacy, and committed to sharing their insights and ideas through conference presentations and the publication of their research,” said Dr. Hepburn.
“This is a validation of the high standards of the counseling faculty, the proven success of our students, and the support provided by our administration.”
For more information, email Hepburn at jhepburn@waynesburg.edu.
