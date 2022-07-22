Three students in the Carmichaels Area School District recently received scholarships.
Friday, July 22, 2022 5:14 AM
Braelyn Brozik and Nickolas Ricco were each awarded $5,000 from the Paul and Dolores Jazwa Lavins Scholarship Fund. Each year, the fund awards two scholarships, renewable each year for four years, to two deserving Carmichaels’ seniors. This is the 23rd year this scholarship has been awarded.
Trenton Carter was the recipient of the Michael E. Holupka Jr. and Kathleen Marinoff Gift Fund which awards $1,000 each year for no longer than five years to a deserving Carmichaels senior. This fund has been an active part of Carmichaels’ graduation for the past 24 years.
Brozik is the daughter of Tim Brozik. She plans to attend The University of Pittsburgh and major in mechanical engineering. Ricco is the son of Thomas and Carrie Ricco. He plans to attend West Virginia Wesleyan College pursuing a degree in history and international studies with future aspirations of attending law school. Carter is the son of Brandon and Samantha Carter. He plans to attend Wittenberg University majoring in computer science with a concentration on cyber security.
Welcome to the discussion.
