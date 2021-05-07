The following students of Carmichaels Area High School and Middle School have been named to the honor roll of the third nine-week grading period of the 2020-21 school year:
Grade 12
Highest honors: Jessi Blasinsky, Anna Conard, Kloee Connelly, Brianna Dulik, Madison Ellsworth, Joel Ferek, Samuel Guesman, Devon Hawkins, Zachary Hillsman, Emma Hyatt, Kyleigh Kozel, Sydney Kuis, Remmey Lohr, Nicole Ludrosky, Jason McAfee, Alexandra McGee, Hailey McMillen, Christian Mori, Gavin Pratt, Mia Ranieri, Alexandra Reynolds, Alizah Roberts, Esther Schmelzlen, Jacob Smith, Katie Swauger, Hunter Voithofer, John Vrona, Bria Whipkey, Bryan White, Ethan Wilczynski, Matthew Wilczynski
High honors: Elizabeth Brinker, Brady Jones, Jackson Machesky, Katelynn Nutt, Jessica Rychtarsky, Sarah Speelman, Chad Trainor, Joshua Whipkey, Chassity Yoders
Honors: Scott Adams, Peyton Armstrong, Nathaniel Bercosky, Noah Beringo, Robert Coss, Michael David, Kaitlyn Hayes, John Pease, Selena Rex, Austin Rulong, Nathan Swaney, Lucas Swartz, Cheyenne Victor, Amber Wolff, Ashley Yekel
Grade 11
Highest honors: Christopher Barrish, Beau Batis, Brandon Bennett, Braelyn Brozik, Trenton Carter, Ainsley Chadwick, Peyton Christopher, Mary Deems, Cara Dobish, Lauren Dobish, Jasmine Ewing, Joshua Mix, Gina Reeves, Nickolas Ricco, Nicholas Sholtis, Michael Vinsick, Brooke Watters
High honors: Garrett Bogucki, Barry Kubina, Drake Long, Catherine Matyus, Kimberly Victor, Dalton Zupper
Honors: Chase Brinker, Caleb Dobosh, Hannah Giles, Cody McCoy, Kylie Morris, Ivory Nelson, Dylan Rohrer, Jacob Smith, Canyon Swartz, Aliyah Thomas, Autumn Turco, Andrew Waggett, Austin Walker
Grade 10
Highest honors: Josie Barnhart, Mattison Brown, Caileigh Brownfield, John Chadwick, Shayden Chun, Gracie Huggins, Jacob Hughes, Brayden Kelley, Hunter King, Serena Makel, Rachel Marzo, Ethan Mata, Alix Morris, Dylan Peruzzi, Grace Plavi, Ryleigh Renner, Jacob Robison, Haley Sanner, Jonah Smith
High honors: Mikayla Andrews, Luke Barnish, Spencer Conard, Jacob Fordyce, Chloe Hardin, Landon Herod, Macie Kraynak, Allison Pitcock, Mary Schmelzlen, Sophia Zalar
Honors: Alec Anderson, Collin Coombs, Beth Cree, Madison Davis, Kendall Ellsworth, Nathaniel Juliani, Mason Lilley, Christopher Mincer, Bayeza Reefer-Barnes, Tyler Richmond, Carlee Roberts, Peyton Schooley, Olivia Toth, Brookelynn Walker, Gabrielle Yazzani
Grade 9
Highest honors: C. Aydan Adamson, S. Ambrose Adamson, Nathan Bennett, Nathan Beringo, Rowan Bosle, Dominic Colarusso, Kammi Collins-Woolley, Dustin Hastings, Annaliese Herod, Daniel Hetrick, Mason Lapana, Alexzander Lawrence, Lucas Leichter, Chance Lemley, Liam Lohr, Grace Maskil, Natasha Matusz, Chloe Mitchell, Landen Mitchell, Alexa Mori, Sydney Parker, Arianna Plavi, Karissa Rohrer, Alayna Simon, Ava Simons, Faith Willis, Ellie Wise
High honors: Megan Voithofer
Honors: Jayden Brumfield, Alena Crislip, Gavin Husenits, Jada Lewis, Jalane Supler, William White
Grade 8
Highest honors: Camryn Anderson, Colin Andrews, Aydan Bate, Ashton Batis, Andrew Donaldson, Nathan Dursa, Caleb Enci, Olivia Glendenning, Parker Hewitt, Carson Hillsman, Ali Jacobs, Jadance Jewell, John Kraynak, Camryn Lemley, Nickolas Lewis, Aislinn Linderman, Shane McNamara, Alexandria Miller, Michael Oshetsky, Allyson Pratt, Kacie Shaffer, Ava Smith, Jersey Smith, Duski Staggers, Robert Wilson-Jones, Chloe Yang, Jase Zdravecky
High honors: Jacob Deems, Kyrashawn Kubina, Hunter Oliver, Pacey Pratt, Dayton Reynolds, Harley Stoneking
Honors: Braden Christopher, Karly Ernest, Dillan Fisher, Kiley Glendenning, Lana Lenhart, Anthony McMahon, Zachary Murphy, Ashtin Nesselroad, Bradley Schoenfeldt, Malaya Shreve, Corey Trainor, Jordan Watts, Chasity Whipkey, Tucker Whipkey, Addisyn Woodward
Grade 7
Highest honors: Brayden Andrews, Bailey Barnyak, Emma Bates, Landon Brown, Micah Clarke, Ani Cree, Remington Crooks, Kaylee Dickey, Shaley Glover, Parker Jones, Baylee Landau, Olivia Lawrence, Olivia Mata, Marilyn Peruzzi, Payton Plavi, Abbygail Ray, Roy Riggleman, Joshua Ross, Matthew Ruse, Jericho Schiffbauer, Mia Shirley, Adison Udovich
High honors: Sophia Carter, Kenzie Lipscomb
Honors: Cannon Bupka, Kace Burrie, Abigail Cuppett, Kyle David, Gage Edwards, Sydney Enci, Hunter Kerr, Evan King, Gage Kundly, Kylie Mitchell, William Murray, Suzanne Oshetsky, Cooper Richards, Kaylyn Thomas, Matthew Yeager
Grade 6
Highest honors: Elan Caldwell, Trinity Conard, Isiah Currey, Ruah Dobosh, Malanna Hertig, Briana Landau, Connor Lapana, Reese Marzo, Scott Maskil, Sydney Miller, Phoebe Mitchell, Katelynn Schoenfeldt, Payton Smith, Zachary Stewart, Alexander Toth, Paxton Wade, Brenna Walker, Hayden Yeager
High honors: Luke Donaldson, Charles Kozy, Stephen Lewis, Anthony Post, Shalyn Pyle, Hailey Stanko
Honors: Corran Ahrends, James Caffrey-Bauman, Aubrey Christopher, Calli Eddy, Austin Giles, Taylor Giles, Lillian Hardy, Cole Jackson, Ryder Krieg, Mario Pascuzzo, Madilyn Simons, Abigail Stewart, Trenton Stone, Avery Voithofer
