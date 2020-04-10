Carmichaels Area Women’s Civic Club chooses Girl of the Month

Carmichaels Area Women’s Civic Club chose Claire Dursa, of Carmichaels, as the Girl of the Month for April.
Dursa, daughter of Joyce and the late Dave Dursa, is a senior at Carmichaels Area Jr/Sr High School. She is the senior drum major for the marching band and a member of the Drama Club, Choir, National Honor Society, Yearbook, Senior Standing Committee, Book Club, Chemistry Club and French Club. She also sings the national anthem at school sporting events and was selected to sing at the WPIAL football championship at Heinz Field.
Outside of school, Dursa performed in “Mamma Mia!” in July 2019 at the State Theatre and in “Elf, the Musical” at California University of Pennsylvania in December 2019. She also sang the national anthem at the Pittsburgh Pirates Fest in 2019. In the summer, she works at the Carmichaels Day Camp. She also volunteers at local events, including the Covered Bridge Festival and the Harvest Festival.
Dursa plans to attend West Virginia University in fall 2020 and major in marketing.
