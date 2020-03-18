Carmichaels Area Women's Civic Club chooses Girl of the Month for March

Delaney Lohr, of Carmichaels, daughter of Jason and Tricia Lohr, has been chosen as the Girl of the Month for March by the Carmichaels Area Women’s Civic Club.
Delaney, a senior at Carmichaels Area High School, is a National Honor Society member, secretary of the senior class, Varsity Cheer captain, member of the Marching and Concert Band, member of the Boys Golf Team and is on the yearbook staff.
Outside of school, Delaney is a dancer and student teacher at For Love of Dance studio, Herald-Standard Winter Scholar Athlete, four-time all county golf team, received seventh place in the WPIAL for girls AA golf, Southwest Pennsylvania Junior golf tour and attends Crosspoint Assembly of God.
After graduating, Delaney plans to attend Glenville State College on a golf scholarship and study sports management.
